Politics
Xi Jinping speaks on phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel
On the evening of September 10, 2021, President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Xi Jinping noted that we have maintained very frequent and efficient exchanges since last year, which has played a leading role in the development of China-Germany and China-European Union (EU) relations, and also demonstrated high level mutual trust between the two countries. I highly appreciate Ms Chancellor’s active efforts to promote practical cooperation and friendly exchanges of Germany and the EU with China.
Xi Jinping pointed out that in recent years, Sino-German relations have generally maintained harmonious development, with cooperation in various fields showing strong resilience amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought a real feeling of fulfillment for the peoples of both countries. The two countries helped China and the EU to conclude the negotiations of the investment agreement on time and worked together to defend multilateralism, safeguard free trade and actively combat climate change, jointly providing positive contributions to the maintenance of world peace and stability. The fundamental reason for the great achievements of Sino-German relations is that the two sides respect each other, seek common ground while reserving their differences, focus on win-win cooperation and seek the complementarity of their respective advantages. . Sino-German relations will continue to progress as long as the two sides continue to consolidate and deepen mutual trust, treat each other on an equal footing and focus on cooperation. Xi Jinping hopes that Germany will encourage the EU to adhere to the right policy towards China, to deal with disputes objectively and to approach them rationally, in order to promote the sustained and healthy development of relations. China-EU.
Merkel said that in recent years, many aspects of the development of Germany-China and EU-China relations are worth summarizing. I am ready to maintain close communication with the Chinese side and to make joint efforts to push Germany and China as well as the EU and China to close the gaps through dialogue and properly settle the disputes. The EU-China investment agreement will be mutually beneficial and win-win for the EU and China. I hope the deal will be approved and enter into force smoothly as soon as possible. Germany hopes to strengthen vaccine cooperation with China.
Merkel shared her perspective on the current situation in Afghanistan and expressed her hope to work with China to strengthen communication and coordination within the United Nations and other multilateral frameworks. Xi Jinping stressed that China advocates coexistence and mutual learning between different civilizations, opposes interference in the internal affairs of other countries and is ready to make constructive efforts with the international community, including Germany, to truly achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan.
