The “Thank You” Postcard Campaign for PM Modi

On your birthday, your party has a “Thank you, Modi” campaign. 5 crores of “thank you” postcards will be sent to you for all that you have ostensibly done for the poor. In addition, many other programs are in the process of being organized. It reminds me of a day decades ago when Jyoti Basu, then Chief Minister of Bengal, was asked if he would agree to some organizations celebrating his birthday with public office. His response was that he was an elected leader, not a monarch whose subjects were to show their loyalty to the king by celebrating his birthday.

But leave aside the sycophancy cultures promoted by such celebrations. Your party has also announced that ration bags will be distributed with your photo printed on them. An official, legally mandated food grain supply scheme is therefore sought to be hijacked by your party. Also, who produced the food grains that will be in these ration bags? Wouldn’t it have been more appropriate to have photographs of the annadatas? We understand that recognition of the contribution of kisans would call attention to many unpleasant realities that you will remember on your birthday. The fact that kisans have been protesting for more than nine months against three agricultural laws that you passed without even asking their opinion; than 700 kisans died in the struggle; that by adding insult to injury caused by the uncontrolled increase in agricultural input prices, you only increased the MSP for wheat by 2%, the smallest increase in 12 years; that even three years after Prime Minister Kisan Nidhi’s announcement, the coverage is 10 crore from farmers while the official valuation is over 14 crore from eligible farmers, so that a third of farmers see themselves always refuse benefits. The list is long enough that your group does not highlight the kisan on your birthday, let alone put a that of kisan photo on a ration bag.

What about the worker, Modi-of? How does your party plan to mobilize workers for your birthday parties? 12 crores of workers who lost their jobs between your last birthday and this one; lakhs of migrant workers who were abandoned and stranded by your government when you announced a sudden lockdown without warning or notice; the millions of workers who have been abandoned to the arbitrary actions of employers by your government’s dismantling of a legal framework won over decades of struggle and sacrifice; the imposition of four labor codes which are a euphemism for an employer protection code; the drastic alteration of the labor market through the contractualization of the workforce carried out by the services and state enterprises. No, the worker who produces the wealth of this country is unlikely to be a willing signer of a postcard thanking you.

Women at home and in the field have been the biggest loser excluded from the workforce during this pandemic; his was the face reflected in the unprecedented decline in household consumption expenditure testifying to the suffering of households. India has experienced the largest drop in spending in the past 40 years, and it is Indian women in this patriarchal configuration who have borne the heaviest burden of family deprivation. Even today, with the unprecedented rise in prices driven by the increase in excise duties on petroleum products by your government, it is it that suffers the most when the prices of basic necessities soar, as they do. ‘did. Those who have benefited from a gas cylinder as part of the Ujjwala Yojana cannot use it because the subsidies are not enough to cover the huge increase in the price of a gas cylinder of more than 100% in five years. How should she celebrate your birthday?

Adivasi displaced from their land by a project entrusted to one of your corporate friends, a Dalit family still awaiting justice after your party-led government protected criminals by covering up the horror of gang rape and the murder of their daughter – these are realities in people’s lives. spirits when asked to thank you. Indian citizens hunted down, demonized, beaten and even lynched for being Muslims – will your workers hand them out postcards to thank you?

And above all, Modi-of, do you really think that such orchestrated celebrations will help to end the horrific human suffering during the months of March, April and May when India gasped, hit with oxygen scarcity because you were busy in campaigning for your party as India was consumed by the dreaded, albeit expected, second wave of the virus?

Will your party be upfront and transparent about the funds it spends? Until today, the accounts of the PM Care Fund are shrouded in secrecy. The source of the huge money collected through the non-transparent system of election obligations is also hidden from the public. Given the involvement of BJP ministers in central and state governments in the anniversary celebrations, the apprehension that public money will be used directly or indirectly is not overstated. Will the expenses be made public?

Personal birthday greetings are certainly in order, Modi-of, but not the public spectacle that your party wants to impose on the Indian people.

Brinda Karat is a member of the CPI (M) Politburo and a former member of the Rajya Sabha.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV assumes no responsibility in this regard.