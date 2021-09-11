Xi Jinping: a model of respect for teachers

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks with veteran teachers from the Bayi School in Beijing during a visit, September 9, 2016. / Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks with veteran teachers from the Bayi School in Beijing during a visit, September 9, 2016. / Xinhua

China has a long tradition of honoring teachers. Beginning in 1985, the country designated September 10 of each year as Teachers’ Day to honor educators and mentors across the country. This is something Chinese President Xi Jinping has been doing for years. Through speeches and actions, Xi called on people to respect teachers and prioritize education.

In a letter to representatives of model teaching units named after the late geophysicist of Jilin Huang Danian University on Thursday, Xi praised the representatives for their achievements in teaching, scientific research and innovation.

Noting Huang’s great contributions in deep earth exploration technology, Xi urged teachers all over China to provide good advice to students and make new contributions to the cause of the comprehensive construction of ‘a modern socialist country.

The letter shows Xi’s high regard for teachers, an attitude he has long held.

“It would be good luck for someone to have a good teacher; it would be an honor for a school to welcome great teachers. To constantly give birth to such exceptional teachers would give hope to a nation,” he said. Xi said during a visit to Beijing Normal. University in 2014.

At the time, Xi recalled his years in school, saying he was grateful for what he had learned from his teachers.

“I received instructions from many teachers. They taught me knowledge as well as how to be a righteous person, which has benefited me enormously,” said the Chinese president, hoping that teachers could use their knowledge and their experiences to guide students to grow. healthy.