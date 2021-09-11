Politics
Xi Jinping: a model of respect for teachers
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks with veteran teachers from the Bayi School in Beijing during a visit, September 9, 2016. / Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks with veteran teachers from the Bayi School in Beijing during a visit, September 9, 2016. / Xinhua
China has a long tradition of honoring teachers. Beginning in 1985, the country designated September 10 of each year as Teachers’ Day to honor educators and mentors across the country. This is something Chinese President Xi Jinping has been doing for years. Through speeches and actions, Xi called on people to respect teachers and prioritize education.
In a letter to representatives of model teaching units named after the late geophysicist of Jilin Huang Danian University on Thursday, Xi praised the representatives for their achievements in teaching, scientific research and innovation.
Noting Huang’s great contributions in deep earth exploration technology, Xi urged teachers all over China to provide good advice to students and make new contributions to the cause of the comprehensive construction of ‘a modern socialist country.
The letter shows Xi’s high regard for teachers, an attitude he has long held.
“It would be good luck for someone to have a good teacher; it would be an honor for a school to welcome great teachers. To constantly give birth to such exceptional teachers would give hope to a nation,” he said. Xi said during a visit to Beijing Normal. University in 2014.
At the time, Xi recalled his years in school, saying he was grateful for what he had learned from his teachers.
“I received instructions from many teachers. They taught me knowledge as well as how to be a righteous person, which has benefited me enormously,” said the Chinese president, hoping that teachers could use their knowledge and their experiences to guide students to grow. healthy.
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the 2018 National Education Meeting, Beijing, China September 10, 2018. / Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the 2018 National Education Meeting, Beijing, China September 10, 2018. / Xinhua
In September 2016, Xi returned to his alma mater Beijing Bayi School to meet his teachers Chen Zhonghan and Chen Qiuying, among others.
“You have been strict with us during these years. But in retrospect, I have benefited from your teachings for life,” Xi told his former teachers.
In fact, honoring teachers is not just personal behavior, but is also linked to the cause of the country’s national rejuvenation.
In a speech at the 2018 National Education Meeting, Xi said education is a “fundamental” factor in China’s national rejuvenation cause. He saw the students as the major force of national rejuvenation in the future, while the teachers were the dream builders.
To encourage teachers to make greater contribution to the cause of the Party and the people, Xi called for improving the political, social and professional status of teachers and prioritizing education.
“Teachers are the engineers of the human soul and the disseminators of human civilization. They are charged with the mission of the times of disseminating knowledge, ideas and truth,” Xi said.
Sources
2/ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-09-11/Xi-Jinping-A-role-model-in-respecting-teachers-13tp3I2eHwA/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]