Pakistan launches digital identity authentication on smartphones





Digitization is an attempt to break free from the conventional mindset that people have to go to government offices for services, as NADRA aims to transform the system so that state services are available to people at their doorstep, Malik said. Image Credit: Provided

Islamabad: Pakistanis will now be able to apply for identity cards and register for banking services via their smartphones with the new biometric verification system launched by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Speaking to Gulf News, NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik said the organization’s goal is to revamp Pakistan’s identification system into a robust citizen-centric system deploying digital public goods. He believes that technology that cannot empower ordinary people and improve the ability of states to fulfill the social contract does not make sense.

Application Pak Identity

Thanks to the digital Pak Identity application on smartphones, all citizens, including those living abroad, will be able to digitally verify the fingerprints, photographs and documents required for the identity card. The app captures biometric data and scans documents digitally using the phone’s camera. Services are also available on the website http://id.nadra.gov.pk.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who believes that digitization is essential to ensure the transparency of the system, appreciated NADRA’s transformation initiative and described it as a revolutionary step to provide more convenience, especially for Pakistanis d ‘overseas.

Digital ID ecosystem

The Pak-Identity mobile app launched last week for identity verification has now integrated a system required for biometric verification services for banking and payments. Pakistan is one of the first countries in the world to implement the technology at the national level, according to the authority.

Tariq Malik called this a major step forward in creating a robust digital identity ecosystem in Pakistan. This new technology makes it possible to acquire and match contactless fingerprints using a smartphone, providing an alternative to conventional methods of performing digital financial transactions that require specialized equipment or visits to the bank. , did he declare.

This would help improve financial inclusion, ease of doing business, encourage startups and fintech organizations and e-governance initiatives by offering remote identification and e-KYC. Electronic Knowledge of Your Customer (e-KYC) is the mandatory process of identifying and verifying the customer’s identity when opening an account and the process includes verification of the identity card, face, documents such as utility bills as proof of address and biometric verification.

Massive leap towards digital banking

Banks in Pakistan will use the digital app on smartphones to register and verify biometric data of potential account holders from their homes. The system is described as a leap forward to digital banking in Pakistan, providing people with a convenient and secure way to open bank accounts by confirming their identity on their smartphones without going to the bank. The pilot service will initially be launched in five banks designated by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The service will be extended to other banks and EMIs approved by the SBP after the required formalities.

This new mobile verification service for banks and IMEs is in line with the SBP financial inclusion initiative while creating a rapid onboarding opportunity using remote identification and e-KYC features, said Dr Reza Baqir, governor of the country’s central bank. The adoption of the biometric verification system of smartphones can pave the way for millions of unbanked people to open bank accounts while reducing the operational costs of the bank and improving security, Dr Baqir said.

Digital wallets

Banks and IMEs in Pakistan are already working on the mechanism to use the new service launched by NADRA to offer digital banking services to its customers to open digital bank accounts and wallets. This month, NayaPay became Pakistan’s first IME after receiving business approval from the State Bank.

NayaPays digital wallet technology enables users to perform multiple financial transactions quickly and securely on their smartphones anytime, anywhere. The company also aims to meet the needs of underbanked Pakistani citizens by enabling them to set up a digital wallet account in minutes.

