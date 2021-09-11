Australian Foreign and Defense Ministers call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Australian Foreign and Defense Ministers call on Prime Minister Modi | Photo credit: ANI New Delhi: Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defense Minister Peter Dutton met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi following the 2 + 2 dialogue between the two countries. Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet that the leadership’s advice and commitment to India-Australia relations has given significant momentum to bilateral ties. “Call Prime Minister @narendramodi by Australian FM @MarisePayne and Defense Minister @PeterDutton_MP. The guidance and commitment of our leaders to India-Australia relations has given a significant boost to our relationship,” he said. -he declares. India and Australia held their first 2 + 2 ministerial dialogue in New Delhi on Saturday. The agenda included bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. Payne told media after the dialogue that India and Australia share a strong interest in Afghanistan never again becoming a safe haven for the breeding and training of terrorists. “We are also very focused on finding a safe passage for citizens, foreign nationals, visa holders of other countries who seek to leave Afghanistan,” she said. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said Afghanistan was naturally a major topic of discussion. “We agreed that the international community must be united in its approach guided by UN Security Council resolution 2593.” He also pointed out that India-Australia relations have seen unprecedented momentum over the past seven years. “There have been frequent engagements despite the pandemic in various fields. New mechanisms have emerged reflecting new energies,” he said.

