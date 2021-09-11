Barry Levinson on directing Donald Trump’s movie “The Survivor” – The Hollywood Reporter





Barry Levinson has a film and television experience that few Hollywood directors can match.

He won the Oscar for Best Director for Rain Man in 1999 and has directed classics like Diner (1982), Good Morning, Vietnam (1987), Bugsy (1991) and Wag the Dog. Now he’s back with the WWII biopic The Survivor, which tells the true story of Harry Haft, a boxer smashed by a Nazi officer forced by a Nazi SS officer to fight other Jews at Auschwitz, for narrowly escaping to America and boxing Rocky Marciano like a pro to find lost love.

Levinson told THR that his final directing gig follows playing a scene from the film’s original script that sparked a vivid childhood memory of his childhood in Baltimore of Russian Jewish descent. “I thought this movie was actually about post-traumatic stress disorder as we’d call it now,” Levinson said ahead of the Ben Foster star’s world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on September 13.

Ahead of this Roy Thomson Hall launch, Levinson spoke of Foster losing 60 pounds to play a young Haft at Auschwitz, the TV culture electing Donald Trump and the instinct to survive personal trauma.

What made you decide to make The Survivor?

When I was about 4 or 5 years old, after WWII, I lived with my parents and grandparents. And one day this man walked out the door and turned out to be my grandmother’s brother. I never heard her mention it, and I never thought she had a brother. He stayed with us for two weeks. I had my own room, and it was cramped for space, but they put a cot in my room and he slept in that room across from me. At night I would wake up and hear him say something in a foreign language, and he was upset and he was struggling and he called and then he would go back to sleep. It went on night after night for two weeks. And one day he left, and he moved to New Jersey. I still remember it. When I got the original Harry Haft script, I thought of him. I said to myself: “This is not a film that takes place in the [death] encampments. There are flashbacks to the camps. I thought, “This movie is actually about post-traumatic stress disorder as we would call it now.” So it was the original script that caught my attention and the idea of ​​post-traumatic stress disorder.

Harry Haft’s life lesson and the trauma he went through is that you might be able to run away from your past, but it still catches up with you?

Trauma is what happened to her [Haft] in the camps. But it haunts him as he gets older. It haunts him when he gets married. It haunted him when he had children, until he could find some kind of peace. Other people hear, “Okay, let’s get on with our lives,” and outside they are. But inside you can’t forget what happened. It haunts you. You can go to work, you can have a relationship. But it haunts you. And I was like, “This is an interesting subject.

The Survivor is definitely not a sports movie. But he portrays a boxer. Was it Harry Haft’s sheer will to survive, to prevail over everyone and everything else, that allowed him to survive this boxing ring at Auschwitz?

I think a lot of people have a survival instinct. But with normal boxing matches you win and life goes on. This is different. Either you survive or you die. Either move on to another fight or you die. And it is the struggle that you live with that haunts you. Yes [Haft] was not, it wouldn’t have been the same scenario.

Besides this will to live, your movie has Harry Haft surviving Auschwitz because of a lost love, and that’s why he fought Rocky Marciano, to locate this young woman he had known in Auschwitz after arriving in America. .

What made him live was this young woman, this love story that kept them in the camps. Oddly enough, this summer romance kept them alive. Of course, that’s what happens when you are there. But the point is, how do you deal with it once you break free from it? The mind does not always let go of what has happened, the problem. And that’s the story.

To describe this war experience and its aftermath in America, you weave memories of Auschwitz with the postwar life of Harry Haft. Why this use of shifting timelines, not a straight timeline, in The Survivor?

[The movie] has three deadlines. It is because we do not live in the camps, or do not remember the camps. If you did the movie in chronological order it wouldn’t tell the story as well as it actually does, what happened is what haunts it. That’s the difficulty, as opposed to “Let’s just follow his journey through the camps and then after.” It comes down to what stands out for him, and that brings us to 1949. OK, he survives and he goes on with his life. But he can’t seem to live his life. This sets the table for the global drama.

Would you have made The Survivor in the ’80s or’ 90s, or is this movie really relevant to you?

It’s a good question. If it had happened earlier, would I have wanted to? I probably would. But it wouldn’t have been the same movie. And it’s a childhood memory that stuck in my mind. When I read the script I thought to myself, “OK, this is interesting. It’s about how to survive after it has happened, mentally, how do you deal with the dread of it? “

For his role as boxer Harry Haft, Ben Foster lost 60 pounds. “It’s amazing how he was able to do that,” says Levinson. “It was a trying experience, physically and mentally. But he was up for it. Bron Studios

You shot a lot of the film in Hungary. Was this worrying for this country’s experience during WWII with the Holocaust?

To be honest, the filming experience there, in terms of the crew, was really exceptionally good. The whole team was quite invested in the story. Obviously, most would not have known (the war), it was too long ago. They have heard stories passed down to them. When it comes to filming, they were very respectful. You had to shoot fast enough. This is not a big budget movie. We had to shoot the film in 34 days. We had to do a lot of trickery to give it the size the movie needed and the credibility.

Ben Foster, playing Harry Haft, has to carry the film a lot. He really immersed himself in the role.

Ben lost 60 pounds for the camp streak. It’s amazing how he was able to do that. You lose 60 pounds and then do boxing scenes. The stamina required for it all, it was just remarkable. He had to lose weight, then gain weight, then gain extra weight. It was a trying experience, physically and mentally. But he was up for it, he’s a great actor and among only a handful of actors who can really take character roles and literally disappear into them.

In September, The Survivor will be screened in Toronto. Do you expect to be there for the premiere?

I hope to go there. We will await the latest travel advisories and pandemic requirements. I can not wait to go there.

And for your next project, I’m assuming you’re in talks to eventually direct The Winner, a movie about Donald Trump. Is this going to happen?

I am very interested in it. We’ll see where it all goes. But that’s a very unusual take on it. It’s quite inventive and very unlike anything I’ve ever seen or tied to in a biopic. The concept and design are quite fascinating.

Do you want to try a movie about Trump after making Wag the Dog so long ago, about a White House concocting a war to distract, and Man of the Year, where a TV host decides to run for US President, only to see Trump, the former reality TV host, make his way to the White House. Need another essay at political satire?

Sometimes you work on how you feel about the condition and where things are going. I don’t think it’s a dark secret about the proliferation of [TV culture]. He was very responsible for the election of John F. Kennedy. It was the beginning. And then comes Obama, because he is charismatic on television. And comes Trump, who isn’t charismatic in a really positive way, but he captures the imagination and we’re talking about a guy who’s had a reality show for 10 years and he’s had a lot of people who were watching and some people thought, “He’s very successful, he runs his business, I see him every week on TV and, well, he should be president.” And you ask, “What about credentials? We don’t care anymore. It captivates our imagination. So it’s been in my mind for a long time, someone who essentially captures our attention. And that is the nature of television. So obviously there was going to be a president who was a real television personality. It’s not going to go away. I think on the road it will get worse, not better.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

This story first appeared in the daily September 11 issue of The Hollywood Reporter at the Toronto International Film Festival.

