Brutal new poll shows Boris Johnson would lose majority over Red Wall and Commons





New poll found up to 54 Tory MPs – many in ‘red wall’ seats taken from Labor in the North and Midlands – are at risk Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Boris Johnson would lose dozens of seats on the Red Wall and his majority in the Commons if an election were held today, a brutal new poll suggests. The PM was told that up to 54 of his MPs were at risk of losing to Labor, with dozens on the brink of collapse in the seats in the North and Midlands. This is the second poll since the Prime Minister announced he would pay for social care and the NHS backlog with a tax on jobs, rather than high income or wealth. A Times poll on Friday put Labor in the lead for the first time since January. And today’s Telegraph poll will make the reading more ominous in Issue 10. It shows that the Tories are hemorrhaging supporters for the Greens and Reformists – formerly the Brexit Party.







The poll of 10,000 Britons by Electoral Calculus and Find Out Now showed some 54 Tory MPs were at risk of losing their seats, including a string of ‘red wall’ constituencies that only switched from Labor to Tory until 2019. Support for the Conservatives has fallen 8%, from 45% in the 2019 election to just 37% today. While that still puts them ahead of Labor, with 33%, the loss of 54 seats would still leave Boris Johnson out of 311 – well below the 326 needed for an overall majority in the Commons. Even if the Conservatives would be the biggest party, it would be unable to form a government without a coalition.



Those at risk include former Tory leader Ian Duncan Smith and Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross. It comes as the prime minister has reportedly been on the verge of dropping proposals to tear up planning rules, which would bar residents from opposing certain developments in their area. The Prime Minister wanted a “overhaul” of the planning system, promising 300,000 new homes per year in England in the 2019 Conservative manifesto. But residents of key Conservative headquarters were infuriated by the plans, which prevented landlords from opposing planning requests through a zonal system. The Tories’ beating in the Chesham and Amersham byelections was blamed in part on politics, which was captured by the victorious Lib Dems in campaign ads.

