Trump may be gone, but the fight against his border wall continues





LOS EBANOS, Texas The men showed up unexpectedly, but it didn’t take long for Aleida Flores Garcia to figure out why they were measuring portions of her garden. We’re here to mark where a border wall would go, they told him last summer as they surveyed the ranch his family has owned for five generations.

Ms Garcia, the last surviving member of her family, had succeeded in pushing back the federal government more than a decade ago, when another president, George W. Bush, intended to build a barrier that would cross a large part of his land. Now she stood guard as the men took notes and marked the way to a possible barrier, tears streaming down her face, fearing that she was not so lucky anymore.

This time, she feared, the border wall was really reaching Los Ebanos.

A small village of less than 300 inhabitants, Los Ebanos sits on the edge of the Rio Grande, which winds around the community in such a way that it essentially looks like an open barrier. It’s the kind of border community where families with Spanish names have lived for generations, dating back to when Texas was part of Mexico. The border has crossed us, like to say Ms. Garcia and many residents of the Rio Grande Valley, which includes Los Ebanos.

Now the community has found itself in the midst of a heated debate over the evolution of immigration policies, as the increase in the number of crossings has reached levels not seen in more than two decades and the governor of the Texas has promised to further strengthen the border.

In a special session that ended late last month, state lawmakers approved nearly $ 2 billion in funding for border security. While it is not clear exactly how the money would be spent, Mr Abbott said he would need more than $ 1 billion to build fences along the border. So far, he’s raised over $ 54 million from a website that solicits donations.

Many locals like Ms. Garcia vigorously oppose a wall crossing their properties, believing it to be both inhumane and would barricade their binational, bicultural village from the rest of the border region. More than 100 landowners like her have been sued by the federal government with their lands set aside for parts of a wall that polls show most South Texans don’t want.

This town is too small for a wall, said Ms Flores, 61. We would feel like we were trapped in our own homes, like a prison.

But there is also a small but growing group of residents who have concluded that only one obstacle could slow down what they see as a crippling increase in migration unprecedented in decades. So far this year, there have been over 1.3 million interactions between migrants and border officials.

The debate has pitted some neighbors who favor a wall against those who do not. Within doors of Ms. Garcia, at least one family has publicly expressed a desire for more fencing. They declined an interview, but expressed their position that a wall could benefit their city.

The disagreements in Los Ebanos mirror those of many other communities across the southwestern border with Mexico, where divisions over a wall have been brewing since the Clinton administration. Every president since the early 1990s has authorized the construction of fences. The problem escalated after Donald Trump made it a cornerstone of his presidency, and during his four years in office he pledged to build hundreds of miles of barriers, including in highways. remote areas where few people had generally crossed.

Polls have shown little appetite for a border wall in the Rio Grande Valley, or El Valle, as the Spanish-speaking majority call the region. In a 2018 poll conducted by the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, two-thirds of those polled said they did not support it. This matches national polls, which show a majority of Americans oppose expanding a wall.

Still, the debate is sharply divided across parties, with around eight in 10 Republicans supporting a border-wide barrier. Building the wall was a regular refrain at Trump rallies, and during his presidency, Mr. Trump built around 450 miles of new fences, but mostly in Arizona and not South Texas.

Many Texans believed the problem would subside once President Biden took office. But in a move that critics said seemed designed to garner support from Tory voters ahead of his re-election campaign, Gov. Greg Abbott announced an ambitious proposal to pick up where Mr. Trump left off.

He said he had set aside $ 250 million of state general revenue to continue building a wall, and also asked people to donate online.

For the most part, the additional fence would be erected on vacant ranch properties or on land owned by the state or federal government. But residents fear that many areas under consideration include populated communities like Los Ebanos, those right on the border, and frequent crossings for migrants.

Ms Garcia, whose sprawling 30-acre ranch is called La Paloma, has grown accustomed to the sight of desperate and thirsty migrants, many fleeing violence and poverty in Central America wandering through her backyard. They are human beings, she said. A wall will not deter anyone.

When the men in construction hats and measuring tape arrived at her house last summer, while Mr. Trump was still president, she was reluctant but also worried. The federal government intended to build on her property, she said, and launched a prominent estate deal to take the property if she did not want to give it up.

But then Mr. Trump lost the 2020 election and Ms. Garcia felt relieved because President Biden had pledged to put a stop to building a wall. We thought Biden was going to give us our land back, she said.

But eight months after Mr. Biden took office, 100 lawsuits remain against Texans who own land along the border, according to the Texas Civil Rights Project, a civil rights group.

Pam Rivas, who owns a property in Los Ebanos but lives several miles away in the more populous city of Edinburgh, said she had little hope of her land being returned to her until the government began abruptly doing this last week to owners like her. His case is ongoing and due to go to court this month. The question was not whether the government has the power to build a wall along seven acres of her property, but how much she would be compensated for it, her lawyer Ricky Garza said.

It’s been a long struggle, said Ms. Rivas, 60.

Ms. Garcia, for her part, has ceased to take care of her property. A new fence, as planned, would cut her off 90 percent of her yard. The wall is coming, she said. What’s the point?

While Mr Biden halted construction of the border wall on the first day of his tenure, attorneys for the Texas Civil Rights Project said that in recent months the Department of Justice had made little progress in dismissing the litigation and Property lawsuits pending until this month when legal deposits began to show they were prepared to return the land to a handful of owners. They also said construction of border barriers had resumed in parts of the Rio Grande Valley.

Justice ministry officials said a few dozen cases were ongoing, but added that the ministry was also assessing whether landowners were qualified to reclaim their property and asking if other owners were even interested in reclaiming it. Some officials have reported a case where the federal government backed down and planned to return the land to its owner in neighboring Starr County.

Two of Ms. Garcias’ neighbors couldn’t wait. They sold their land and left the area after receiving letters from the federal government. Los Ebanos, named by the first Mexican settlers who stumbled upon a multitude of ebony trees, is small enough that everyone knows each other. The post office also serves as a meeting place. Children go to school in neighboring towns.

The population never exceeded a few hundred, although the village flourished in the early 1930s with two churches, its own school, and several now-closed businesses, which today look like abandoned Western movie sets.

A single road leads residents, the majority of whom live below the poverty line inside and outside the village, and there is a regular patrol of white and green border patrol trucks.

The village, best known for its hand-pulled creaky wooden ferry, El Chaln, which transports people and their cars across the Rio Grande, didn’t expect to be embroiled in the national struggle for immigration. One recent afternoon, Richard F. Cortez, the head of Hidalgo County, which includes Los Ebanos, called on President Biden and Washington lawmakers to free his constituents from their burden.

We already have a barrier between the United States and Mexico, he said. This is called a river.

Ms. Garcia agrees. Among the pile of paperwork she keeps on her suitcase, she often comes across a satellite map that shows a thick blue line in the shape of an inverted L. This is the proposed wall, and it would separate the river where she and her neighbors grew up playing from the group of less than 200 welded homes.

For me it’s personal, Ms. Garcia said of her crusade to keep her land and live peacefully in Los Ebanos. That’s all I’ve known.

Alain Delaqureur contributed to the research.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/11/us/texas-border-mexico.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos