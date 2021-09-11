NCC plans alumni association with Prime Minister Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani as members

Bangalore, Sep 11 (PTI) The National Cadet Corps plans to have its alumni association which will include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Women and Child Development Union Smriti Irani, Lt. Gen. Tarun Kumar Aich, director general of the National Cadet Corps, said on Saturday.

“The NCC Alumni Association will include glorious cadets from the past, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and many other civilian figures. We want these personalities to connect with the cadets of the NCC and give impetus to the objectives of the NCC, ”Lt. Gen. Aich told PTI at an event.

He was here to address the officers, staff and cadets of the Karnataka NCC and the Goa NCC leadership and also presented the DG NCC commendation cards to the cadets.

Lt. Gen. Aich said the idea behind forming an alumni association was to seek their advice, help, and push forward with many initiatives.

He said he is ready to see NCC as part of the curriculum under the new national education policy because there is a buzz among young people to join in.

“There is an intense desire among young people to be part of the NCC and they want the NCC to be part of the curriculum. If that happens, the NCC will get the prominence that it does not yet have.” , said the director general of the NCC.

According to him, NCC was considered an extracurricular activity, but according to circulars issued by the University Grant Commission, the All India Council for Technical Education and various other educational bodies, NCC should be accepted as a general optional subject.

Lieutenant-General Aich said there are 5,000 colleges where NCC has been included as a subject, but only around 2,100 colleges have accepted it as a general elective subject.

“However, as DG NCC and the NCC fraternity as a whole, would like the rest of the colleges to also adopt NCC as a general elective course,” he said.

Explaining the organization, Lt. Gen. Aich said the NCC had a strength of 15 lakh. To expand his strength, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has launched a comprehensive self-funding program for the junior and senior divisions.

The senior army officer said the self-funding program has become very popular and many colleges have accepted it.

He appealed to schools to accept the junior division of the NCC, which was launched three months ago. He said there were financial implications.

“But these implications are nothing and money is not an issue when you consider the fact that NCC prepares a cadet for his full development and makes him develop as a leader for the nation,” said the Lieutenant-General Aich.

He said that at present the budget allocation is Rs 1,600 crore, which is fully spent on the 15 lakh cadets. To expand further, the full self-financing scheme was the solution.

According to him, NCC training is a three year course and Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 is the annual expense of each cadet.

“That way the expense for each cadet is around Rs 30,000 to R 36,000,” Lt. Gen. Aich said.

Speaking of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lt. Gen. Aich said it also affected the selection of cadets and their training.

“Our training was assigned in the NCC due to which we launched the training app 1.0, which the Minister of Defense launched and 2.0 was launched by the Secretary of Defense. These apps helped the cadets to get the entire NCC course on their palm. It contained the literature as well as the videos, “the army officer explained.

Speaking about NCC training, he said the NCC training program is such that it can be used as a third line of defense as cadets receive military, air and naval training. They are also trained in disaster management, he added. PTI GMS

