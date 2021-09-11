Will Modi find an audience with Biden on his next visit to the United States?





Modi could also be cold-eyed for openly lobbying for Republicans in Houston in September 2019 and Ahmedabad in February 2020. It was a mistake for Modis to poke his nose into the domestic politics of another country. Additionally, supporting Trump has shown just how misinformed the Foreign Office (MEA) and RAW are about the electoral mood in the United States. And to make matters worse, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar canceled a meeting with the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs on the grounds that one of the Jayapal meeting members would harangue him.

Modis’ trip to the United States will be his second overseas visit this year. At the invitation of Sheikh Hasinas, he visited Dhaka on March 26 and 27 as the main guest of the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the independence of Bangladesh. But public anger over Amit Shah’s description of Bangladeshis as termites and infiltrators erupted during Modis’ visit. The Associated press reported that thousands of people in Dhaka waved their shoes in disrespect for Modi and shouted anti-India and anti-Modi slogans. As the protests escalated, police opened fire, killing 13 protesters. The unofficial death toll was 17. Never before has a visit by the Indian Prime Minister led to such a bloodbath in the host country. After such a disturbing start, I would keep my fingers crossed for Modis’ second overseas visit and pray hard that it would go smoothly and not tarnish the image of prime ministers or the image of the country. (SNM Abdi is a distinguished journalist and former associate editor of Outlook. This is an opinion piece, and the opinions expressed are those of the authors. The Straight neither approves nor is responsible for them.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thequint.com/voices/opinion/taliban-aside-will-modi-find-an-audience-with-biden-on-his-upcoming-us-visit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

