Trump to celebrate 9/11 anniversary as ringside commentator at Florida casino boxing match





(AFP via Getty Images)

On the 20th anniversary of September 11, President Joe Biden visits the three sites affected by the terrorist attacks. Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W Bush paid tribute to the victims of Ground Zero in New York and the Pennsylvania field where Flight 93 crashed, respectively.

Former President Donald Trump will be in Florida to attend a boxing match at the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood. Mr Trump is lined up as a ringside commentator at the event featuring David Haye and Evander Holyfield, as well as his son Donald Trump Jr.

Some 2,996 people died on September 11, 2001 when three commercial planes were hijacked by terrorists, making it the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil.

Mr Trumps plans to spend the dark anniversary when a boxing match has been met with disgust and resignation.

It sounds like a parody of the sort of thing Donald Trump would do, but it’s perfectly fitting for this disgraced ex-president, essentially exiled from polite society, to spend this solemn occasion making boxing comments on pay-per- view, MSNBC said presenter Chris Hayes on his show.

Mr Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, who has long publicly criticized her uncle, told CNN Anderson Cooper she found his decision shameful.

Does it surprise you even by its low level? Mr. Cooper asked Ms. Trump. If another former president decided to spend 9/11 commenting on a pay-per-view boxing match, people would have their heads exploded.

That has always been the problem, she said in response. For reasons that are very difficult to understand. There is a completely different standard that Donalds held to. In fact, he didn’t stick to any standard.

It is shameful, she added.

On social media, people weren’t impressed with Mr. Trump’s plans either.

Commenting on novelty boxing matches seems like exactly the sort of thing Donald Trump would do in a world where he DIDN’T become president, wrote Twitter user Alex McClintock. Another individual, Jordan Elgott, commented: We live in an amazing world.

The story continues

Pete Dominick added: Trump is recounting a 9/11 fight, which is good because we’d rather not have his 9/11 commentary.

Mr. Trump is also due to visit the 9/11 memorial in New York on Saturday afternoon, but separately from other U.S. leaders who attended the morning memorial service, The New York Post reported.

He is also expected to give a video speech at the Let Us Worship event on the National Mall in Washington DC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/trump-spend-9-11-anniversary-145846730.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos