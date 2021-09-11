Panjshir rebels invade mountains, Tajiks call for boycott of Pak PM: the Tribune India





Tribune press service

New Delhi, September 11

On the twentieth anniversary of the September 11 attacks, the Taliban withdrew the tricolor Afghan flag and replaced it with its white flag at the Afghan presidential palace, but the banner of defiance in the Panjshir Valley remained in the ‘air.

The Taliban corroborated the rebels’ claims that resistance in the Panjshir Valley had not been crushed and that its fighters had taken refuge in caves and hideouts in the mountains.

The Taliban’s military offensive against the Panjshiri after just three hours of talks, as well as rumors of Pakistani involvement, have further infuriated neighboring Tajikistan.

A large number of civil society activists have called on the government of Tajikistan to ban Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan from attending a summit of countries in the region next week. Human rights activist Oynihol Bobonazarova and filmmaker Anisa Sabiri were among the signatories who called for an investigation by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) into Pakistan’s involvement in crushing resistance to Panjshir.

The strong feelings in Tajikistan towards a Pashtun-dominated takeover of Kabul were explicitly pointed out by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon during a meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Tajik civil society did not want the Pakistani prime minister to visit Dushanbe until he “refuses to interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan” and an inclusive government is established in Kabul.

Although the Taliban claimed to have captured all districts of the Panjshir Valley, the National Resistance Front (NRF) said: “The Mujahedin, the resistance forces and your sons will fight to the death to defend your values. and your honor.

“At the moment, resistance forces are present in all the mountains,” local media said, quoting Panjshiri politician Abdul Latif Pedram.

The resistance is led by Ahmad Masood and Amrullah Saleh, who have not been heard from for over a week.

The Taliban say they have fled to Tajikistan but according to the NRF, they are present in the country but stay away from the Internet for security reasons.

Residents of Panjshir told local media about many issues such as food shortages and the shutdown of telecommunications and electricity services.

