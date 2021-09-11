Donald Trump Uses 9/11 “Address” To Attack “Madman” Joe Biden Over Afghanistan Withdrawal





Former President Donald Trump congratulated the first responders of September 11 on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in a video released on Saturday, before quickly targeting his successor’s management of the end of the war in Afghanistan that the diversions have precipitated.

In the video sent by Trump’s PAC Save America, the former president began by saying that Saturday was a “very sad” day and that September 11 “represents great sadness for our country.”

He praised “the bravery of our police, firefighters and first responders of all kinds. The work they did was truly amazing. We love them and we thank them,” he said in the clip titled “Speeches on the 20th anniversary of September 11. “

But his somber reflections of the day itself ended just 22 seconds after the start of the one-minute and 44-second video, as Trump quickly turned to how the United States left the country. Afghanistan which “has done so much harm to our country”, and referred to the deaths of US servicemen killed in the Kabul airport attack.

Former US President Donald Trump at a rally at York Family Farms on August 21, 2021 in Cullman, Alabama. He used a 9/11 anniversary message to condemn the way the Biden administration left Afghanistan. Getty / Chip Somodevilla

“The loss of 13 great warriors and the many others who were wounded should never have happened,” Trump said, adding that “$ 85 billion in the most refined and sophisticated military equipment” had been washed away. “without even a shot being fired”.

“The leader of our country has been made off as a fool, and that can never happen,” Trump said of the pullout he helped negotiate.

Trump blamed “poor planning, incredible weakness, and leaders who really didn’t understand what was going on.”

Trump blamed Biden for the disastrous exit, but it was the previous GOP administration that negotiated a withdrawal deal with the Taliban in February 2020, which excluded the Afghan government and set a May 1 deadline for the final exit. . Biden in turn blamed Trump for making a deal that gave power to the Taliban.

But Trump said in his speech: “This is the 20th year of this war and it should have been a year of victory, honor and strength.

“Instead, Joe Biden and his inept administration have surrendered themselves in defeat,” Trump said, adding that the United States “will find it difficult to recover from the embarrassment this incompetence has caused.”

Trump, who will mark the anniversary by visiting Ground Zero, ended the video by saying, “Have no fear, however, America will be great again.” Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment.

In their public comments on Saturday, other presidents praised first responders.

Barack Obama paid tribute to the “extraordinary” bravery of Americans, while former President Bill Clinton tweeted: “America will never forget those who lost their lives, those who risked or gave their lives for it. save others “.

