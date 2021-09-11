On 20th anniversary, U.S. allies honor lives lost on September 11





Like the United States marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks that changed lives in America forever, the leaders of America’s allies also honor the lives lost in the attacks, extend their sympathy and remember the legacy left behind. In a a message to President Biden and the United States, Queen Elizabeth II said she remembers the “terrible attacks” both in New York and just outside Washington, DC, 20 years ago, and has paid homage to those who died. “My thoughts and prayers, along with those of my family and the entire nation, are with the victims, survivors and affected families, as well as first responders and rescuers called to duty,” she said. noted in its official statement. The Queen also reflected on her visit to the World Trade Center site in 2010, saying it is a memory forever “remembered in [her] Memory.” “It reminds me that as we honor those of many nations, faiths and origins who have lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities who have come together to rebuild,” she said. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a video statement, claiming that terrorists have failed to separate nations and “shake [their] belief in freedom and democracy. “The fact that we come together today in sorrow, but also in faith and determination, demonstrates the failure of terrorism,” Johnson said. Acting Ambassador to UK Philip Reeker attended a special changing of the guard held at Windsor Castle, where the US National Anthem was performed. Reeker said the United States would be “forever grateful” for the “lasting friendship” between the two countries. French President Emmanuel Macron also remembers the September 11 attacks, posting a video on Twitter with a caption that translates to “We will never forget. We will always fight for freedom.” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas issued a declaration on the morning of the anniversary, declaring that his country will never forget that fateful day. “We mourn with those who lost friends and relatives that day and those who were seriously injured or traumatized,” Maas said. South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed his deepest condolences to President Biden and the United States, reflecting on the shock and remembrance 20 years later. “We believe in peace and the inclusiveness of all violence. I know I can’t get over it. This tragedy will never happen again, it shouldn’t happen,” Moon said. noted. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gpb.org/news/2021/09/11/on-the-20th-anniversary-us-allies-honor-the-lives-lost-on-911

