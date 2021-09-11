PM Modi shares insight into his interaction with India’s Paralympic heroes





Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that video footage of his interaction with para-athletes who made India famous at the Tokyo Olympics will launch on Sunday, September 12. An interaction with our champions, who brought pride and glory back to Tokyo! Watch the interesting interaction with our para-athletes at 11am tomorrow, September 12th. He also shared a preview of the event in a video trailer posted in the tweet, where he was seen speaking and interacting with the Paralympians who had scored a historic victory at the Tokyo Olympics. Watch an overview of the MP’s interaction with the Paralympic contingent An interaction with our champions, who brought pride and glory back to Tokyo! Watch the interesting interaction with our para-athletes at 11am tomorrow, September 12th. pic.twitter.com/1H47I0ZFKq Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2021 Previously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office shared exclusive footage of the Prime Minister’s interaction with the Indian Paralympic contingent. In the footage, PM Narendra Modi was seen patting Suhas Yathiraj on the back, who won a silver medal in the men’s SL4 badminton singles category. He also interacted with Krishna Nagar who won the gold medal in men’s singles in the SH6 category. Palak Kohli, who won a mixed doubles silver medal with Pramod Bhagat, also interacted with PM Modi. PM Modi welcomed the Indian Paralympic contingent Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Paralympic Games on September 9, just as he welcomed the Olympians. On September 8, Union Youth and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated the medalists of India’s Paralympic Games contingent, after which he tweeted that the central government would continue to support and improve facilities for them. athletes in a targeted manner to reach the podium in 2024. & 2028. India’s performance at the Tokyo Paralympic Games The 2020 Paralympic Summer Games were held August 24 to September 5 in Tokyo, Japan. The Indian team had sent the largest contingent for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. A total of 54 Indian athletes participated in nine sporting events. Team India set a Paralympic Games record, with 19 medals, including five gold, eight silver and six bronze. Since its debut in 1968, India had won 12 medals until the 2016 edition of Rio. The country had advanced in the medal count by winning 19 medals at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Out of 162 nations, India finished 24th overall in medals. Image Credit: @Narendra Modi / Twitter

