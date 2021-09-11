Sailor killed by Afghan bomb returns home to US – San Bernardino Sun





BOSTON – The body of a US Navy killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan has returned home to Massachusetts on the 20th anniversary of the attacks that led to the war.

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, was among the American and Afghan soldiers killed in the August 26 attack near Kabul airport.

Governor Charlie Baker, Boston Mayor Kim Janey and US Senator Edward Markey paid tribute to his family as the body arrived at Boston’s Logan International Airport on Saturday.

In Rosario Pichardo’s hometown of Lawrence, people lined the streets and waved flags in front of the motorcade of police, firefighters and other vehicles accompanying his coffin. A Navy honor guard transported the flag-covered casket to a funeral home.

“She’s coming home on the date, the 20th anniversary of the date, that created the war that claimed her life,” Francisco Urena, former state commissioner for veterans, told the Boston Globe.

She served in the Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51 / 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade.

A private funeral mass will be held on Monday. A public vigil is scheduled for Tuesday in a stadium in Lawrence, with burial in the Bellevue cemetery.

NEW YORK – Former President Donald Trump commemorated the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by visiting a fire station and police station in New York City, where he criticized his successor for the way he withdrew from ‘Afghanistan last month.

Trump jumped in to join President Joe Biden and other former presidents at official 9/11 memorial ceremonies at the World Trade Center and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Instead, he walked several blocks from his Trump Tower building in Manhattan to the 17th Police Station and the nearby fire station. Speaking to officers, Trump criticized the withdrawal from Afghanistan and said he was surprised why it had not been mentioned in other 9/11 commemorative speeches. “It was flagrant incompetence,” he said of the exit.

Officers asked Trump if he plans to start a comeback run for the White House in 2024 – or for the mayor of New York. He said it was an easy decision that would make them happy.

“If I catch COVID, it’s because of you,” Trump said as he posed for photos with police officers.

Trump was planning to end the day in Florida, where he is commenting on a boxing match.

SHANKSVILLE, Pa .– President Joe Biden made the second of his three stops on September 11, visiting the National Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., Shortly after Vice President Kamala Harris and former President George W. Bush spoke at a commemoration.

Biden laid a wreath in Memorial Plaza, which houses the Name Wall, where the names of the passengers and crew on this flight are inscribed in marble.

The President and First Lady Jill Biden then walked with relatives of the crash victims through the grassy field when the plane came to a stop.

Biden made no public comment during his stay at the memorial.

Biden arrived in Pennsylvania after joining former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and other dignitaries, as well as family members of 9/11 victims, at the World Trade Center commemoration ceremony in New York City.

The ceremony in New York City ended with wiretaps after relatives of the victims read the names of nearly 3,000 people killed in the 2001 attacks.

SHANKSVILLE, PA – Former President George W. Bush told those in attendance at the National Flight 93 Memorial in Pennsylvania that Americans learned a lot about themselves on September 11.

“We have learned that bravery is more common than we imagined, emerging with sudden splendor in the face of death,” Bush said Saturday at a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

Bush, who was president during the attacks, praised the courage of the passengers and crew of Flight 93 who allegedly foiled an attack on the United States Capitol by driving the plane to crash in rural Pennsylvania .

“The 33 passengers and seven crew members of Flight 93 could have been any group of citizens chosen by fate. In a sense, they replaced us all, ”said Bush. “Terrorists quickly discovered that a random group of Americans is an exceptional group of people.”

He encouraged Americans to put aside their political differences in the spirit of what he saw after 9/11.

“Much of our politics has become a naked appeal of anger, fear and resentment,” Bush said. “On the day of America’s trial and mourning, I saw millions of people instinctively grab hold of their neighbor’s hand and rally to each other’s cause.”

Vice President Kamala Harris began her remarks at the Flight 93 memorial with words for those who lost loved ones on September 11.

“So many people in our country – too many in our country – have deeply felt the passage of time over the past 20 years,” she said. “Please know that your nation sees you and we are by your side and we support you.”

SHANKSVILLE, Pa .– The victims and heroes of Flight 93 are remembered in a ceremony at the site where the plane crashed in a field on September 11, 2001.

President Joe Biden was making an appearance, and Vice President Kamala Harris, former President George W. Bush and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf also spoke.

Wolf said the passengers and crew of Flight 93, whose actions allegedly caused the hijackers to abandon their mission to target the U.S. Capitol, offered a lasting lesson in courage and hope.

“This story and this place reminds us every day what it means to be an American,” said Wolf, a Democrat. “In times of conflict, we Americans unite. We comfort each other. We protect each other and we defend each other. This memorial is a powerful reminder of what we have lost. But it is also a powerful reminder of the strength of the American spirit.

Larry Catuzzi, father of Flight 93 passenger Lauren Catuzzi Grandcolas, said in an interview that he speaks to her every day.

“I say something that reminds me of her, and I’m going to talk to her. Or something good happens to me and I thank her for being with me, ”said Catuzzi, whose 38-year-old daughter was pregnant when she died.

The family established a foundation in her name that distributed college scholarships to more than 100 girls, funded three neonatal units, and built a park in Houston in memory of the victims of Flight 93.

ARLINGTON, Virginia – Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that “we not only remember who our fallen teammates were, but the mission they shared.”

Austin made the prepared remarks during a ceremony at the Pentagon on Saturday marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

He continued: “We recall their common commitment to defend our republic… and to face new dangers squarely.

Austin noted that “almost a quarter of the citizens we defend today were born after September 11,” including many of the 13 US servicemen killed in the recent attack on Afghanistan.

He says that “as the years go by, we need to make sure that all of our fellow Americans know and understand what happened here on September 11 … and in Manhattan … and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.”

The Pentagon chief said, “It is our responsibility to remember. And it is our duty to defend our democracy.

He says, “We cannot know what the next 20 years will bring. We cannot know what new dangers they will bring. … But we know America will always lead.

And to the audience at the Pentagon commemoration, the Defense Secretary said, “We are still working here. We still remember it here. We always stand up for our values ​​here. With clear heads and fearless hearts.

NEW YORK – Bruce Springsteen performed in Memorial Square at the World Trade Center during a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The audience of dignitaries and family members of those killed in the 2001 bombings applauded after Springsteen performed his song “I’ll See You In My Dreams” while accompanying himself on guitar and music. harmonica.

The relatives of the victims then resumed their reading of the names of the victims, a tradition since the first anniversary of the attacks which razed the twin towers of the shopping center.

NEW YORK – The 9/11 anniversary commemoration at Ground Zero began with a bell ringing and a minute of silence, exactly 20 years after the start of the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil.

President Joe Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, members of Congress and other dignitaries joined a crowd of relatives of the victims on Saturday in the 9/11 Memorial Square in New York City. The memorial stands where the twin towers of the World Trade Center were struck and shot down by hijacked planes.

Celebrations are also planned at the two other sites where the 9/11 conspirators crashed their hijacked planes: the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Biden is due to pay tribute at all three locations and former President George W. Bush is due to speak at the ceremony in Pennsylvania.

