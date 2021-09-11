Asian stocks rebound after Xi, Biden discuss relationship





Stocks in Asia rose on Friday as investors stepped up buying despite a further decline on Wall Street. Landmarks rose in Taipei, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong after US President Joe Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping () on Thursday amid growing frustration on the US side over the shutdown high-level engagement between the two leaders. The yield on 10-year US Treasuries was stable at 1.31% and US futures were higher. Markets appeared to follow in the wake of the European Central Bank’s decision on Thursday to cut some of its massive emergency COVID-19 support to the economy amid signs of increased business activity and willpower. of consumers to spend. Analysts said investors reassured by European Central Bank President Christine Lagardes’ insistence that the change was only a recalibration of existing stimulus measures and not a signal that support for COVID- 19 was being phased out. In Taiwan, TAIEX finished up 170.24 points, or 0.98%, to the day’s high of 17,474.57, after hitting a low of 17,270.28. It posted a weekly decline of 0.24%. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.25% to 30,381.84, up 4.3% from the previous week, while the larger TOPIX rose 1.29% to 2,091.65, up 3.78% from the previous week. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng jumped 1.91% to 26,205.91, up 1.17% per week. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.27% to 3,703.11, posting a weekly gain of 3.39%. South Korea’s KOSPI added 0.36 percent to 3,125.76, but was down 2.35 percent on the week. The Indian SENSEX rose 0.09% to 58,305.07, up 0.78 week-over-week, while the Australian S & P / ASX 200 rose 0.5% to 7,406, 6, down 1.55% from the previous week. Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Oanda Corp, said reports that Xi made soothing comments about ASEAN and Australia also gave traders some optimism. This is all music to Asia-Pacific ears, he said. Improved trade with the region, tick. Potential thaw in relations with Australia; check. President Biden and President Xi meet in person as first step towards warming relations between the two superpowers; check mark, check mark, check mark, check mark. Biden launched the 90-minute appeal with Xi, which centered on discussing the way forward for US-China relations. Additional reports by AFP and CNA editor

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Comments containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/biz/archives/2021/09/12/2003764210 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgur[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos