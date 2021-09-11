Ramiz Raja to officially become the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board on September 13





Ramiz raja

Ramiz Raja, former Pakistani captain, is expected to officially take office as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) from Monday, September 13, 2021. He will replace Ehsan Mani in this post, who was elected without opposition in 2018, and will complete his three-year term.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the chief boss of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has appointed Ramiz and senior official Asad Ali Khan as new BOG member. Ramiz had met Imran Khan a month ago with his track record for Pakistani cricket and, according to reports, he agreed to become president of the PCB.

While Ramiz has yet to officially become chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), his influence was visible on the Pakistani national team selected for the upcoming 2021 ICC T20 World Cup which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and in Oman. in October-November of this year.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gives the green light to Ramiz Raja as the next PCB president. Photo – ARY

Ramiz Raja to hold press conference after officially taking over as new PCB president

Pakistan’s 2021 T20 World Cup squad saw surprise players chosen as wicket-beater keeper Azam Khan, son of former Pakistani captain, and teammate Moin Khan, 1992 Ramizs World Cup winner. , has been chosen as a substitute wicket keeper, replacing former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who has not even been appointed to the reserves.

According to PTI reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Saturday that a special Board of Governors (BoG) meeting was called on Monday in which PCB Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed , will conduct the elections and chair the special meeting.

Ramiz Raja, Misbah Ul Haq and Waqar Younis. Photo – Twitter

Many have linked the appointment of Ramiz Rajas as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to the reason for the sudden resignations of Pakistani team head coach Misbah-UL-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis. Both have come under tremendous pressure in recent months due to the performances of the national teams and multiple sources have indicated that they were asked to leave when the new regime took over from the PCB and instead decided to step down.

Ramiz is expected to announce some political decisions regarding the organization of cricket in Pakistan, the selection committee system and other important issues.

