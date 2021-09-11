Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort LIVE: 58-year-old boxing icon makes a big comeback





Boxing legend Evander Holyfield is back in the ring for the first time in a decade when he faces mixed martial arts greats Vitor Belfort on Sunday.

Holyfield, who had his ear bitten by Mike Tyson, will face Belfort, 44, just a month before his 59th birthday.

Belfort was due to face another boxing legend in Oscar De La Hoya, only for De La Hoya, 48, who was hospitalized with Covid-19 a week ago.

The event is titled Triller Fight Club Legends 2, following the successful return of Mike Tysons to the ring last year.

CONCERNS ABOUT THE ABILITY OF HOLYFIELDS

The fight, which is being held on the 20th anniversary of Al Qaeda’s attacks on New York and Washington, was originally scheduled to take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

He was transferred to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida after California boxing authorities refused to sanction the fight between Belfort and Holyfield due to the age of the veterans.

A 2004 loss to Larry Donald saw authorities in New York refuse to sanction further fights at Holyfield due to his reduced capacity.

And the video of Holyfield training in preparation for this event has raised significant concerns about whether the five-time heavyweight champion should even be allowed to compete.

FOLLOWING:

Uncomfortable sight sparks concerns for Evander Holyfields’ well-being

He hasn’t fought since 2011, but he had signed on to fight Kevin McBride earlier this year with a possible future fight against his old nemesis Mike Tyson on the horizon.

After the proposed fight against McBride failed to materialize, Holyfield posted on Instagram in August that he had been training hard for months.

I promise my fans that I will step back into the ring at least once more before I put my gloves on for good, he said.

Belfort has no real professional boxing experience, although he did once fight a 2006 first minute TKO from Josemario Neves that was a lag from the first punch.

But the UFC veteran in the heavyweight, light heavyweight and middleweight divisions possesses great killing power with 14 superb finishes in his UFC career, including 13 striking finishes.

Holyfield was optimistic about his chances in an interview this week.

The point is, I’m going with an MMA guy, and yes, he does a couple of things right. He knows how to throw punches and he can throw hard punches, but I can do more, Holyfield told MMA Fighting.

I just bring more to the game because of (my) years of doing it.

I feel like you need to have a lot of self-confidence to get into the sport and have it with me when I’ve been playing it for a long time. I have been boxing since I was eight years old.

In fact, if you get into boxing, you really get into my realm. I just want everyone to know that you have to be smart with what you want to do.

ASSET IN THE COMMENT

Former US President Donald Trump is also in special commentary on the fight alongside his son Donald Trump Jnr.

I like great fighters and great fights. I can’t wait to see the two this Saturday night and share my thoughts at ringside, Trump said in a statement released by FITE TV. You won’t want to miss this special event.

Donald Trump in concert of shocking comments for Holyfields return

The duo faced off in the weigh-in. Source: AFP

IS THIS AN EXHIBITION OR A REAL FIGHT?

The bout will take place under official sanctioned rules, with a winner decided by the appropriate judges.

The heavyweight bout will be eight rounds of two minutes with 12 ounce gloves.

But it’s unclear whether this will be an official sanctioned fight that will show up on their pro records, as Holyfield apparently wouldn’t want a potential loss to hurt his incredible record of 56 fights.

It’s a fight, the rules are the same, Holyfield said when asked if it would be an exhibition. All I know is it’s a fight and they have the rules. If I can have it in a second, I’ll have it in a second, I do what I have to do.

WHAT TIME IS THE FIGHT?

The action begins at 9:00 a.m. AEST. The big fight is not expected to start until 1 p.m. AEST based on past results.

Other fights include Tito Ortiz making his boxing debut against fellow former UFC champion Anderson Silva.

HOLYFIELDS RECORD

American nationality

Born: October 19, 1962

Weight: 225.4 lbs / 102.2 kg

Height: 5 feet 11 inches

Reach: 77 inches

Total number of fights: 56

Record: 44-10-2, 29 KO and 1 NC

BELFORTS RECORD

Nationality: Brazilian

Born: April 1, 1977

Weight: 206.2 lbs / 93.5 kg

Height: 6 feet

Reach: 74 inches

Total fights: 0

Result: 0-0

COMBAT CARD

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort

David Haye vs. Joe Fournier

Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz

Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll

LIVE BLOG

