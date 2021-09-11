Converting 4 train cars into a mobile museum: Netajis’ grandnephew writes to PM Modi





As part of the celebrations for the 125th anniversary of Bose’s birth, BJP chief Chandra Kumar Bose, who is also the chairman of Netaji’s Open Platform, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering him to convert four carriages of a train into a mobile museum containing various information. about Netaji. The BJP leader, a descendant of the Bose family, sent the proposal to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in August, but has yet to receive a response. PM Modi is in charge of the management committee for the celebrations of the 125th anniversary of Netaji’s birth. “This was also done in the case of the 150th anniversary of Gandhiji’s birth, where there was a train where some compartments were converted into a railway museum. This concept also exists abroad for important people who made a difference in story, Chandra Kumar Bose mentioned. Read | Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birthday to be celebrated as Parakram Diwas “Celebrate the 125th birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by turning a train into a mobile museum for people across the country to learn about the contribution of the Indian National Army,” Chandra Kumar Bose said on Twitter. Celebrate #NetajiSubhasChandraBose‘s # 125th birthday converting a train into a mobile museum so that people across the country know the contribution of # Indian National Army. I Hind! arenarendramodi @AshwiniVaisnaw @kishanreddybjp M_Lekhi pic.twitter.com/EcdYNtgFlG Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrakbose) September 10, 2021 The goal is to reach schools close to train stations, where the mobile museum will encourage students to write essays after visiting the museum on certain Netaji ideologies that have animated or inspired them, he said. The essays will be submitted in a designated box at the local station, and the top two or three essays from each route or region will receive a one-year family pass to any part of India by railways. Indians. The first coach will have a thirty minute audiovisual presentation on Netaji’s life in different languages. For question-and-answer sessions, the coach can also be used as an interactive classroom. The second coach will include photographs, items used by Netaji, as well as maps and models documenting his escape. The third car will describe how Indian Railways helped Revolutionary Freedom Fighters travel across the country to proclaim the message of freedom. The fourth bus will be used to transport support staff. Read | Center sets up high-level committee to commemorate Netaji’s birth anniversary “There is a museum in the Red Fort and two in Calcutta, one at the Victoria Memorial and one at the Netaji Bhavan. I don’t think people from districts or rural areas will be able to visit these museums. People will be able to find out about the freedom movement, Netaji and the Indian National Army (INA) if the train travels and stops at different stations, ”said Chandra Kumar Bose. Private event management companies can help temporarily convert these coaches into museums. This approach will be preferable in terms of mobility rather than a stationary event to disseminate Netaji’s principles, he added. The train museum is scheduled to launch in October, coinciding with the launch of the INA war against the British Army in 1943. Since Netaji was born in Cuttack, the train will depart from there and cross the country. “The cycle can be completed by reaching all states by January 23, 2022. It can also be a train for unification, as Netaji stood for unity,” said Chandra Kumar Bose. Read | Posthumous victory of Netaji Subhas Boses Read | From the archives: When Nehru spied on Netaji

