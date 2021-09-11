Donald Trump targets ‘horrible’ Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel





Former President Donald Trump criticized late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel for attacking him on their shows and said the two had treated him well before.

Trump made the comments in an interview with Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld, who also made his own criticisms of Fallon and Kimmel, while Trump recalled a famous incident when Fallon touched his hair in 2016.

The former president has been the subject of many jokes from Fallon, who hosts The Tonight Show on NBC, and Kimmel, who runs Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC.

Trump praised Gutfeld, saying he was both funny and serious and that his show worked well before discussing late-night comedians.

“And I kept saying, why can’t these other people be beaten?” Trump said. “They are horrible. I know them all. Why can’t they be beaten?

“And Jimmy Fallon, I looked at him, so you remember with the hair?”

In the 2016 presidential election, Fallon greeted Trump as a guest on his show and, in a famous incident, asked him to touch the hair of the then Republican candidate. Fallon has received criticism for what some considered trivializing a highly controversial candidate.

Gutfeld replied that Fallon was “having a good time until his friends came after him.”

“He was having a good time,” Trump admitted. “He said ‘Can I touch your hair?’ And I said, I’d rather not have you, but if you want, and he’s starting to mess things up. He said ‘It’s your hair’ and, OK, all that.

“And then what happens? They chase after him and then he apologizes. And by the way, he got good grades. It was great.”

Gutfeld suggested Fallon’s show had “never been the same” since apologizing for the incident.

Trump continued, “And so I do – they did commercials at first – and then they chased him. They said they humanized me. Humanized me? – by doing it. How dare you you, you humanized it, you know what you did?

“And instead of saying, hey, I got the biggest audiences, the show is going really well – and his show was doing really well – and he’s always been a nice guy, I thought he was a guy too. nice – instead he apologized. He looked like a jerk. “

Trump agreed with Gutfeld that late-night hosts are no longer funny before talking about Kimmel.

“The other one treated me – ABC – Jimmy Kimmel – he treated me… I did his show a few times before doing that,” Trump said. “He was greeting me on the sidewalk. He was waiting for me, no one else. That was before I became a politician.”

Trump paused for a moment to joke that he called himself a politician before moving on.

“He used to – Jimmy Kimmel – wait for me outside his studio in Los Angeles on a busy street, he kissed me ** all the way inside and then what happens? I run and then all of a sudden I’m like that horrible guy. “

The former president said Kimmel was nervous talking to him and maybe even opened his car door for her. After digressing about being booed, Trump added, “These late night guys are terrible,” before praising Gutfeld for “gobbling up those notes.”

Former US President Donald Trump addresses his supporters at a “Save America” ​​rally at York Family Farms on August 21, 2021 in Cullman, Alabama. Trump criticized late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

