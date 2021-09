“Where’s Trump?” The former president notably absent from the events of September 11

Three former Democratic Presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden all attended a 9/11 service in lower Manhattan on Saturday for the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 Americans.

Meanwhile, George W. Bush, a Republican, was in Shanksville, Pa., Giving a speech near where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed that day after passengers overwhelmed several pirates. al-Qaeda air force who had taken control of the plane.

Former President Donald Trump, however, was nowhere to be seen at any of those memorials on Saturday. “Where is Trump on September 11? A New York Times headline read. “Not at Ground Zero.”

“Former President Trump absent from September 11 20th anniversary ceremony in his own city,” McClatchy political writer Dave Catanese tweeted.

“He had the opportunity to attend but decided to honor the day with different stops,” said spokesperson Liz Harringtons.

Instead, he released a video statement praising New York City’s “brave” first responders while denouncing Biden’s decision to end the 20-year war in Afghanistan, which began shortly after the 11th. September. He later traveled several blocks from his Trump Tower home to make a surprise appearance at a fire station and police station.

He used the photoshoot to once again criticize Biden for his handling of Afghanistan and to hint at his ambitions for 2024.

He told first responders his re-election plan “was an easy decision that would make them happy,” according to the Associated Press, while joking with officers, “If I catch COVID, it’s because of you.” .

Trump’s absence from all organized 9/11 events did not escape his many detractors, who lambasted the former commander-in-chief for ignoring the grim ceremonies that have become a hallmark of post-presidential life for all other former residents of the White House. .

“Trump is very attached to Robert E Lee but misses out on mainstream patriotism,” tweeted Matthew Yglesias, Vox co-founder and Senior Fellow at the Niskanen Center.

“Where’s Trump? Where he’s always been in times when adult leadership was needed: non-existent,” author John Pavlovitz added.

“He literally has an apartment here,” wrote Molly Joing-Fast, editor of the Daily Beast.

After his surprise FDNY / NYPD photo-op, Trump will travel to Florida to host a prime-time boxing match with “no comments banned” alongside his son, Donald Trump Jr. Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort are scheduled to the main card.

