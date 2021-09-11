Collection of international articles for the week of September 4

Saturday

Islamabad: In a surprise move, the powerful Pakistani intelligence chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed rushed to Kabul on Saturday, according to media here, amid the Taliban struggling to finalize and install an inclusive government in Afghanistan that would be acceptable to the international community. community.

Washington: Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla met with US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Bonnie Jenkins and discussed issues of mutual interest, including the non-proliferation, civilian nuclear power and space cooperation.

Washington: The United States and the international community expect the Taliban in Afghanistan to form an inclusive government with representations from different communities and to fulfill their commitments such as the fight against terrorism, respect for the rights of women and minorities and not to engage in retaliation, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Sunday

Conakry (Guinea): Mutinous soldiers from the West African nation of Guinea arrested President Alpha Condé on Sunday after hours of heavy gunfire erupted near the presidential palace in the capital, then announced on state television that the government had been dissolved in an apparent coup d’état.

Karachi: A suicide bomber from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan group blew himself up in the troubled province of Balochistan on Sunday, killing at least four security officers and injuring 20 people, a senior police official said.

Kabul: At least four planes chartered to evacuate several hundred people seeking to escape the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan have not been able to leave the country for days, officials said on Sunday, with conflicting testimony on the reasons why their flights could not take off as pressure mounts on the United States to help those who remain to flee.

On Monday

Berlin: Germany’s new ambassador to China, who was previously chief adviser to Chancellor Angela Merkel, has died at the age of 54, the German government said on Monday.

Islamabad: The Taliban said on Monday that they would not allow any country, including Pakistan, to interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan, as they confirmed that ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, had met the de facto leader of the insurgent group, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul, amid efforts to finalize a government in the war-torn country.

Kabul: The Taliban announced on Monday that it had taken control of Panjshir province north of Kabul, the last stronghold of anti-Taliban forces in the country and the only province that the Taliban had not seized during their blitz through Afghanistan last month.

Tuesday

Peshawar / Kabul: The Taliban on Tuesday unveiled a hard-line interim government led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, with key roles shared by leading members of the insurgent group, including a specially appointed global terrorist from the dreaded Haqqani network in as Minister of the Interior.

Tel Aviv: Israel launched airstrikes on what it said was a militant site in the Gaza Strip early Tuesday after Palestinians sent incendiary balloons into Israel to support six Palestinian prisoners who had escaped from an Israeli prison the day before.

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled a new tax on Tuesday that will fund the country’s rising health and social care costs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday

Dubai: Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled to the United Arab Emirates before the Taliban took power last month, apologized to the people on Wednesday for leaving the country abruptly, saying that he believed it was “the only way to silence the guns and save Kabul and its six million people.”

United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called on the international community to use all the tools at its disposal to counter the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan and support the establishment of an inclusive government in this country torn apart by war, the day after the announcement of the Taliban an interim government dominated by the main leaders of the insurgent group.

Beijing: China said on Wednesday that the new interim administration announced by the Taliban had ended “anarchy” in Afghanistan, calling it a “necessary measure” to restore order, while reiterating its position that the group activist should form a broad political structure and follow moderate and cautious domestic and foreign policies.

Thursday

Beijing: BRICS countries have become an important force to be reckoned with on the international stage, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday as he called for deeper cooperation among member states to build a closer partnership and more results-oriented in order to meet challenges.

Kabul: Dozens of foreigners, including Americans, left Kabul on an international commercial flight, marking the first full-scale evacuation since US and NATO forces left Afghanistan late last month.

Beijing: About 30 airports have been built or under construction in Tibet and Xinjiang provinces, which will strengthen Chinese civilian and military infrastructure in remote areas bordering India, state media reported.

Friday

Beirut: New Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Friday pledged to take control of one of the world’s worst economic collapses, saying lifting subsidies would be essential for the government of the small country formed after a year of stalemate Politics.

Washington / Beijing: US President Joe Biden met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and discussed topics where the interests of the two countries “converge” and areas where their interests, values ​​and perspectives “diverge,” the President said. White House, amid deepening “competition” between the world’s two largest economies.

Washington: Blaming unvaccinated Americans for preventing the United States from weathering the coronavirus pandemic, President Joe Biden imposed tough new rules, including taking some punitive measures, to vaccinate millions of workers while the country was witness to dangerous spike in COVID-19 cases. PTI

