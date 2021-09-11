Donald Trump invited Meghan Markle to one of his golf courses before joining the royal family





Today, Meghan Markle is one of the most famous women on the planet. But once upon a time before meeting her Prince Charming, she was working in Hollywood trying to make a name for herself. During this time, she received an invitation from Donald Trump to one of his golf courses.

That’s right, the Duchess of Sussex and the former US President met long before they publicly expressed their dislike for each other. Here is more information on when Prince Harry’s wife was first introduced to Trump and received this invitation.

(L): Meghan Markle wearing sunglasses and hat at Wimbledon | Karwai Tang / WireImage, (R): Donald Trump gestures towards reporters outside the White House | Win McNamee / Getty Images Before ‘Suits’, Meghan was a briefcase model on ‘Deal or No Deal’

Many royal fans know Meghan was starring in legal drama Suits when she and Harry started dating. But she was actually on TV years before.

Remember the Deal or No Deal game show where participants would select the briefcases they wanted to open to reveal a dollar amount? Well, Markle was one of the women who opened these files. Her stint on the show lasted from 2006 to 2007. However, she didn’t really appreciate her time as a case model and told Esquire that she was only doing it to make ends meet.

Working on Deal or No Deal was a learning experience and it helped me figure out what I would prefer to do, she said. I would end up standing forever in these terribly uncomfortable and cheap five inch heels, waiting for someone to pick my number so I could go and sit down.

It was while working on this game show that she met Donald Trump.

Meghan Markle holding briefcase while working on ‘Deal or No Deal’ | Paul Drinkwater / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Trump invited Meghan and the other ladies to his golf courses

In 2006, Trump made an appearance on Deal or No Deal to promote his NBC show The Apprentice. Trump gave the briefcase models his business card and invited them to check out one of his golf courses.

According to Andrew Morton’s book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, the future Duchess has kept her distance from the future president.

Morton wrote: Tameka Jacobs, briefcase, told me [Trump] was super scary, but some girls were drawn to money and power and took her number. Meghan was one of the girls who gave her prominence.

Trump was heard calling Meghan ‘bad’ but said she was ‘doing a good job’ Donald Trump heads to Marine One ahead of his departure for campaign event | Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Years later, when he became president, Trump gave an interview to The Sun and was briefed on Meghan’s policies and what she has said about him in the past. He was told that during the 2016 presidential campaign, the Suits star called him “misogynist” and “divisive.”

On an audio recording, Trump was heard responding to his comments, saying, “I didn’t know that. What can I say ? I didn’t know she was mean.

Trump later appeared on Good Morning Britain and clarified his remarks by telling Piers Morgan: ‘The question was put to me and I had no idea she said anything bad about me, it looks like she did it. And it’s okay – hey, join the crowd… And I said, ‘Well, I didn’t know she was mean.’ I wasn’t talking about the fact that she is mean, but that she was mean to me. Basically, I didn’t know she was mean to me. But, you know what, she does a good job and I hope she enjoys her life.

RELATED: Meghan Markles’ Ex-Friend Said The Duchess Used To Ghosts She Did To A Lot Of People

