Video of Trump saying he now had Manhattan’s tallest building on September 11 goes viral on his birthday





Video of former President Donald Trump’s unusual first reaction to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks has gone viral on the 20th anniversary of the tragedy.

As Trump made surprise trips to New York City police and fire stations on Saturday, a short clip resurfaced of his call to WWOR-TV station on the day of the terror attacks two decades ago garnered much attention. on Twitter.

“It was an amazing phone call. 40 Wall Street was actually the second tallest building in downtown Manhattan and it was, in fact, before the World Trade Center, the tallest. And when they built it. the World Trade Center, it became the second tallest and now it’s the tallest, ”the future president told WWOR at the time.

The video has been viewed more than 231,000 times since it was shared by former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski on the 20th anniversary of the tragedy on Saturday morning.

20 years ago, Donald Trump’s first comment to the media was to mention, after the towers fell, that a building he owned was now the tallest in lower Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/gpn1gYCJNa

– Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 11, 2021

Nearly 3,000 people have been killed after two hijacked commercial planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York, one against the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and a fourth in a field in the countryside of Shanksville, Pa. , 20 years ago on Saturday. The terrorist attacks were orchestrated by the founder of Al Qaeda, Osama bin Laden.

Trump did not join other former presidents, including Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, to attend the memorial event in New York City, which included a performance by Bruce Springsteen. But Trump stopped to greet first responders at a Manhattan police department and a New York City fire hall.

In a video released on Saturday, Trump commemorated the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and praised first responders, before quickly tackling President Joe Biden’s handling of the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“The leader of our country was made to look like a jerk, and that can never happen,” Trump said of the chaotic exit he helped negotiate, accusing “poor planning, incredible weakness and leaders who really don’t. understand what was going on. “

“This is the 20th year of this war and it should have been a year of victory, honor and strength,” added the former president. “Instead, Joe Biden and his inept administration surrendered in defeat.”

Biden marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by visiting the three sites where the planes crashed, starting with the former World Trade Center in New York City. He then visited Shanksville, Pennsylvania, before heading to the Pentagon in Arlington.

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment.

