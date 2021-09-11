Connect with us

China hopes to strengthen itself with control of business and society

The efforts of the Chinese Communist Party to to squeeze control over culture, business and company have touched everyone from tech industry professionals to schoolchildren. It’s all part of President Xi Jinping’s plan for a more powerful and prosperous country.

Since Xi took power in 2012, he has often called on the party to be an economic, social and cultural leader. The party has spent the last 10 years of Xis power tightening control and silencing political critics.

Over the past 40 years, China has experienced significant economic growth. But he also saw a great difference between the rich and the poor. The party promises to distribute wealth more equitably and presses private companies to fund social programs.

To support his plans, Xi’s government is trying to create what it sees as a more moral society. He diminished the children access to video games and banned men who don’t seem male enough to appear on TV.

Chinese leaders want to push the company in a direction chosen by the party, said Andrew Nathan. He is an expert in Chinese politics at Columbia University in New York.

China has started to enforce anti-monopoly and data security laws against online shopping company Alibaba Group and social media company Tencent Holdings. The party believes that the companies have grown too big and politically independent.

In response, billionaire corporate executives try to show their loyalty to Xi by promising to share their wealth. Xi’s plan for a common plan unclear prosperity aims to narrow the wealth gap in China, which has more billionaires than the United States.

Willy Lam is at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He said that Xis’ plan to control business will hurt the most creative and lucrative parts of the economy.

Parties decide on monopolies and how information is shared on customers are similar to those of Western nations. But the sudden, one-sided nature of the rules leads critics to warn that they could threaten China’s economic growth. Already, Tencents’ market value has fallen by more than $ 300 billion.

Chinese officials say the public and the business community benefit to higher wages and greater control of big business. Some parents have supported the rule that limits children under 18 to three hours of online play per week.

The rules represent the efforts of parties to control a rapidly changing society of 1.4 billion people.

The Communist Party now allows greater freedom of movement and supports the use of the Internet for business and education. But leaders reject changes to his one-party dictatorship. The party controls all media and tries to limit what the Chinese public sees online.

June Teufel Dreyer is a Chinese political scientist at the University of Miami in Florida. She said as the last 10 years of economic success slows down, Xi sees himself as the only person capable of strengthening the country.

I am Dan Novak.

The Associated Press reported this story. Dan Novak suitable for VOA Learning English. Ashley Thompson was the editor.

Words in this story

to squeeze v. become more stringent or efficient or make (something) more stringent or efficient

company nm people in general are seen as living together in organized communities with shared laws, traditions and values

difference nm a space between two people or things

access nm a way to approach, to or to something or to someone

male adj. of, relating to, or suitable for men or boys

monopoly nm complete control of the entire supply of goods or services in a given area or market

prosperity nm complete control of the entire supply of goods or services in a given area or market

lucrative adj. produce money or wealth

customer nm someone who purchases goods or services from a business

benefit to nm a good or useful result or effect

