



Former President Donald Trump, second from right, commemorated the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by visiting the 17th NYPD Police Station in New York City, where he criticized President Biden for withdrawing from Afghanistan 20th anniversary of September 11, New York, USA – Sep 11, 2021

Jill Colvin / AP / Shutterstock

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday made a surprise visit to the 17th New York Police Station, which marked the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Standing in front of police officers in his native New York City, Trump, 75, began by calling the anniversary a “very sad day for many reasons,” as a video from NowThis News shows, before criticizing President Joe’s withdrawal Biden from Afghanistan.

Then, turning his attention back to the men and women before him, Trump told those in attendance, “I grew up with you and you are the best in New York. You are amazing people. And I know a lot of them. you.”

Opening the floor for questions, Trump was first asked if he plans to run again in the 2024 presidential election. “That’s a tough question,” he said. “Actually, for me, it’s an easy question.”

“I know what I’m going to do, but we’re not yet supposed to talk about it, from a campaign finance laws perspective, which are downright ridiculous,” he continued, later stating, “but I think you “are going to be happy, let me put it that way. I think you are going to be very happy.

On another visit, this time to an FDNY ladder house, which was seen in a video obtained by Jack Posobiec, Trump singled out police officers and his appreciation for them. “We love blue,” he said. “I’m going to say it loud. You know, you’re not supposed to say it, but we love blue.”

Biden, 78, was joined by former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton in New York on Saturday to reflect on the 9/11 terrorist attacks at Ground Zero.

George W. Bush, meanwhile, visited the United Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where he delivered remarks. Bush, 75, was president at the time of the 2001 attacks.

Trump did not attend any of these events, although Lee Cochran, spokesperson for the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, told the New York Times that Trump was invited to the ceremony in New York, but chose not to. not go there.

Former President Donald Trump visits the Engine Co. 8 fire station where he praised the bravery of first responders while criticizing President Joe Biden for the withdrawal from Afghanistan, in New York on September 11 20th anniversary, New York, United States – September 11, 2021

Jill Colvin / AP / Shutterstock

Although he did not attend any of the official events like those that preceded and followed him as president, Trump issued a prerecorded statement to commemorate the two decades since the horrific event in American history. He thanked the military and first responders, before moving on to another criticism of President Biden.

“The leader of our country has been made off as a fool and that can never happen,” he said, once again referring to the recent withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. “It was caused by poor planning, incredible weakness and leaders who really didn’t understand what was going on.”

“… Instead, Joe Biden and his inept administration surrendered in defeat,” Trump added. “We will live, but unfortunately our country will be hurt for a long time. We will have a hard time recovering from the embarrassment this incompetence has caused.”

Later on Saturday, Trump is expected to comment on a pay-per-view boxing match, titled Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort. The boxing event will be broadcast on the FITE streaming platform. The cost to view the event, according to the FITE website, is $ 49.99.

Trump will be joined by his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. for the event.

During his tenure, Trump marked the previous 9/11 anniversaries in a more solemn manner, delivering remarks during services to honor the victims. However, he raised his eyebrows for his first reaction to reporters’ questions years ago, just hours after the Twin Towers fell.

Speaking to local WWOR television station, Trump said in 2001 that due to the fall of the towers, a building he owned was now the tallest in New York: “I mean 40 Wall Street was actually the second tallest building in downtown Manhattan, and it was actually the tallest before the World Trade Center, then when they built the World Trade Center it became the second tallest, and now it ‘is the highest. “

Years later, in 2013, Trump again offered an unusual response to the anniversary of the attacks. “I would like to send my best wishes to everyone, even enemies and losers, on this special date, September 11,” he tweeted on September 11, 2013.

