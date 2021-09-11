How babudom derails PM Modis’ major projects

The Prime Minister cannot be accused of self-interest, corruption, but if there are problems at the lower level, then obviously his BJP government will have to face the accusations and slander.

The social assistance schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modis have been appreciated everywhere; from small villages to European countries, it has made its mark everywhere. No one can oppose Ayushman Bharat Yojna who offers free treatment to the poor. PM Modi has many programs that serve the masses to build toilets and houses, provide cooking gas, introduce the idea of ​​digital documents, allocate subsidies to farmers for fertilizer seeds and new educational facilities for children. kind of criticism.

But these schemes are being emptied like termites by corrupt and inefficient bureaucracy, domestic and foreign companies, and the laxity of some ministers. The greatest evidence is the Department of Income Tax’s digital system that made it into the government treasury. There have been numerous allegations of corruption in the income tax department due to its portal. When the cash flow itself is empty, then how will the plans be implemented on time?

The Prime Minister cannot be accused of self-interest, corruption, but if there are problems at the lower level, then obviously his BJP government will have to face the accusations and slander. Although the efforts of the Indian government to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic have been praised across the country, some heads of state, officials, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies have left no effort to cheat and rob the audience.

Even now, many such labs operating in the nation’s capital are issuing fake Covid test certificates without passing any tests so people can travel. They fabricate fake certificates for people so that they can reimburse their bill payments to government departments and other private authorities. It is true that the responsibility for investigating these laboratories rests with the Kejriwal government, but the entire file is kept only by the central government. With things like this happening under the noses of governments, the risk of Covid-19 making a deadlier comeback becomes higher.

The Modi government rewards many cities each year as part of a cleanliness campaign. But even after four to five different authorities are present in Delhi, national and international awards can be given for Delhi’s filth. Part of the same area belongs to the Delhi government, another part belongs to the Municipal Corporation, the third part belongs to the Delhi Development Authority and two kilometers further belongs to the municipality of New Delhi. All blame each other for the disorder. Meanwhile, rulers and babu continue to rig the funds. In what other capital, so many parallel departments would be responsible for cleaning the city, collecting electricity, water, land and housing taxes? In Delhi, when there was only one municipal corporation and one municipal council, the city had more facilities and the rulers were responsible. DDA, which earns thousands of crores every year through land, property rights and taxes, crores of rupees are spent to promote the digital revolution. But no government agency is investigating these brokers installed in the premises of Vikas Bhavan. We have witnessed many cases and here is an example: an ordinary citizens’ apartment was built thirty years ago, two generations have started to live, but the broker sitting in the compound takes Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 for obtain its full ownership papers from DDA. The digital portal is so bad that the law enforcement officers themselves are frustrated with it and many are making extra money under the guise of it.

Even though the computer revolution has taken place, thousands of dirt-strewn files are stored in every corner of the shelves. Files have been circulating for months to sell the shabby shelves like a trash can. Suppose, three to four months after avoiding the broker, someone gets an official paper of their apartment or house from the authority, and then in order to take possession of that house, the person has to sweat blood to make himself photograph and put his thumb on the document.

Whether it is your certificate of ownership or your annual municipal tax, have all Indian citizens, old men and ordinary women, familiarized with digital and internet methods? They have to find internet stores and run from here to there to do their jobs. Offices now have automatic exchanges, so most of the time the machine responds. This condition is not only in Delhi but in many other cities as well. Can no one from the agency or agents rectify such inconveniences?

There is a lot of talk about the Modi government’s propaganda system and educational culture. For the past two years, the government has not sent any books to libraries across the country that should have been sent under the Raja Ram Mohan Roy Library Foundation established under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture. And the reason behind this is that the institute did not buy any books despite their inclusion in the budget.

Interestingly, even the five volumes published in Hindi and English by Prime Minister Narendra Modis Mann Ki Baat were not sent to any library by the institute. Interestingly, the president of the institute was the editor-in-chief of these English editions and the book is published by the Publications Division of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Under Babu Tantra, the officers run the TV channels Prasar Bharati, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The process of merging the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chains has been going on for a year. The post of president of Prasar Bharati has still been vacant for months just so that the officers can continue to work in their own way. Much has been said about the movement of farmers in the country and the government’s beneficial measures for farmers, but has the agricultural chain of Prasar Bharati grown in importance?

Even if it appears that the media are under government pressure, can we assume that the Prime Minister and his cabinet have imposed restrictions on the expression of their words and actions? The problem is not with the intention of the government, but it is important to shake up the system and relieve the general public from the exploitation of babus and digital methods. There have been some changes in the ministries recently and it is hoped that Babu Tantra will be improved as well.

The author is Editorial Director of ITV Network (India News and Aaj Samaj Dainik)