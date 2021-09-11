Trump spanked for his absence from 9/11 memorial services





Donald Trump was clearly absent from the memorial services attended by former presidents marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people on American soil and Twitter users have taken note, sending the trend ” where is the trump “Saturday.

President Joe Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attended the main ceremony in Lower Manhattan, where the World Trade Center Twin Towers once stood, while former President George W. Bush spoke at the ceremony. of a memorial near Shanksville, Pa., where Biden then laid a wreath before visiting the Pentagon, where 44 people died. Lee Cochran, spokesperson for the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, confirmed that the Trump people received the same details about the ceremony but chose not to attend.

He had the option to attend but decided to honor the day with different stops, Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington said.

Rather than attend the grim reading ceremony of the names of those who perished, Trump released a video and issued an aggressive statement. For the great people of our country, it is a very sad day, Trump said at the start of the video shared online. September 11 is a great sadness for our country.

He then focused on the praise of his lawyer Rudy Giuliani (who was mayor of New York on the day of the 9/11 attacks) and the withdrawal of President Biden’s troops from Afghanistan.

It is also a sad time for the end of our war against those who have done so much harm to our country last week, the loss of 13 great warriors and the many others who were wounded, should never have happened. Trump said in the video. It was caused by poor planning, incredible weakness, and leaders who really didn’t understand what was going on. This is the 20th year of this war, and should have been a year of victory, honor and strength.

Trump repeated his bashing of Biden when he spoke on Saturday in the NYPD’s 17th Ward in East Midtown. The former president told officers he was surprised that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was not mentioned in other 9/11 commemorative speeches.

People on Twitter were about as divided that Trump is MIA of the main festivities as you might expect, with most of Trump’s critics mocking his plans later today on this national day of mourning. commenting on a pay-per-view boxing match in Hollywood, Florida.

“How Former US Presidents Will Commemorate 9/11 President Bush – Keynote Speaker at Flight 93 Memorial President Obama- Ground Zero Memorial President Biden – Memorial Services at 3 Trump-Ringside Memorials commentary at Boxing match,” wrote one user from Twitter.

While another wrote: “Trump goes to a police department to voice his grievances. Can he just be respectful for a creepy day? “

Yet another pointed out that Trump once called New York his home. “He literally has an apartment here.

Check out some reviews below:

@Sen_JoeManchin How former US presidents will commemorate 9/11

President Bush- Keynote speaker at the Flight 93 Memorial

President Obama – Ground Zero Memorial

President Biden – Memorial services at all 3 memorial sites

Trump- ringside commentary during boxing match

– Vote for the candidate, not for the party! (@ Thundercraft69) September 11, 2021

Trump is too busy preparing for a boxing match to show up. I hope they boo it tonight.

– Tom C (@tomc_tweeting) September 11, 2021

Reasons Trump is not at a 9/11 memorial: 1. He should wear a mask. 2. He should stand with the people he outright attacked with multiple lies. 3. He should be silent and respect the dead. The ceremony is not about him, so why bother.

– Steven (@ Balrog448) September 11, 2021

Trump visits a police department to express grievances. Can he just be respectful for a creepy day?

– The one who did it (@theonewhodid_it) September 11, 2021

On the flip side, Trump received praise for his visit to the police station, where he took photos and shook hands with supporters.

Where Trump was all the rage today earlier. Here it is today on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of September 11, in honor of the men who climbed the stairs !!! The NYPD! SO WILL NEVER FORGET YOUR BRAVERY! pic.twitter.com/2PToQqfbxp

– Suzanne (@ snoopsmom123) September 11, 2021

