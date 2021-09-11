Germany and Pakistan sign climate partnership pact to strengthen cooperation on climate change – Pakistan





Posted on September 11, 2021

Germany and Pakistan sign climate partnership pact to strengthen cooperation on climate change

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said the German government is committed to providing full technical and financial support for the implementation of various environmental and climate change initiatives launched under the Prime Minister. Imran Khan’s vision for a clean and green Pakistan.

He added that Germany has joined Pakistan in strengthening the climate partnership to improve the latter’s climate resilience against the adverse effects of climate change and environmental sustainability, according to a press release released here on Saturday by the ministry of climate change.

At a ceremony in Berlin attended by senior officials from both countries, including Prime Minister’s assistant Malik Amin Aslam, Germany and Pakistan on Friday signed a letter of understanding to launch a partnership process climate between the two parties to deepen cooperation and collaboration on climate change, environmental sustainability and green development sectors.

“The climate partnership process actually aims to strengthen the latter’s national climate action as part of global climate action through joint work in areas such as natural bonds, climate finance and clean energy. , electric vehicles, renewable energies and water conservation. », Underlined the assistant of Prime Minister Malik Amin.

Global climate action was launched by the global community as part of the 2015 Paris Global Climate Agreement to avoid the deleterious socio-economic effects of global warming.

Sara Ijaz, Pakistan Embassy Affairs Officer on behalf of the Ministry of Climate Change and Professor Dr. Claudia Warning on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) signed the Letter of Understanding of climate partnership.

The German official during her remarks at the signing ceremony stressed that Pakistan was the pioneer country of this partnership due to its impressive track record of cooperation in the field of climate change.

During its preparatory meetings for the event at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), Pakistani and German officials discussed at length the progress made in environment and climate change. related projects and explored prospects for deepening cooperation on climate change mitigation in Pakistan.

SAPM briefed German officials at the meeting on the objectives and aspects of the “Climate Partnership” between

The Pakistan and Germany proposed by the BMZ and how it would help the Pakistani government efforts to harness innovative processes to deal with climate adversities in order to effectively deal with the economic impacts of climate change.

The letter of intent includes scale-up initiatives related to renewable energy, nature-based solutions, nature’s performance bonds and carbon markets, said Malik Amin Aslam, expressing hope that the partnership would prove to be exemplary and would constitute a model for the international community in restoring ecosystems and meeting common climate challenges.

He also announced that the partnership would be launched as a flagship initiative at the next Conference of the Parties (CoP) in Glasgow in November this year.

Later, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant also attended an expert roundtable on green bonds and sustainable finance as a guest speaker in Berlin and had a productive exchange with representatives of the Finance Committee Sustainable Finance (Sustainable Finance-Beirat) from the Federal Republic of Germany. .

