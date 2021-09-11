Media recall the country’s unity after the September 11 attacks





NEW YORK Numerous media outlets exploring the country’s differences, pausing on Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, almost nostalgically recalled the sense of common purpose that united Americans in the aftermath of that day .

Television news channels provided full coverage of commemorations in New York, Washington and Shanksville, Pa., Which four presidents attended.

We should savor those moments of oneness this morning, feel how good it feels, said Fox News Channel presenter Dana Perino shortly after Bruce Springsteen performed I’ll See You in My Dreams at the memorial. from the New York World Trade Center.

Normally, Fox, CNN, and MSNBC spend hours at political warfare, including this week Fox’s stormy response to President Joe Biden’s latest COVID plan.

Perino was one of two ex-press assistants to former President George W. Bush to anchor media coverage on Saturday; Nicolle Wallace from MSNBC was the other. The networks broadcast live the speech of their former boss in Shanksville. Bush and Vice President Kamala Harris have both called for a return to this long dissipated spirit of unity.

On September 11, we all gave up our labels. We have all become Americans, former Bush Chief of Staff Andrew Card said in an interview with MSNBC.

Shortly after, former first responder John Feal told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi that we were labeling each other too much. It was great to be a human being after the attacks.

Selfless acts of sacrifice is what CBS News presenter Norah O’Donnell said she was thinking about on Saturday. We call them heroes, but they’re everyday Americans … that’s what’s great about this country, (that) the terrorists tried to take and didn’t take that day.

The differences have not completely disappeared. Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik tweeted he was disgusted that President Joe Biden was present at the city ceremony.

Wallace and his co-host Brian Williams have spoken twice about former President Donald Trump’s absence from the 9/11 commemorations on Saturday twice without saying his name.

Trump made appearances at a New York City police station and fire station, and the police visit was covered live by Fox. However, the network broke up and presenter Arthel Neville said he missed no opportunity to voice his grievances, including saying the election was rigged, which was not the case. .

Bush’s speech, in which he spoke of the dangers of local extremism, was echoed by journalists. I think a lot of people will be talking about it in the days to come, CNN’s Paula Reid said.

News networks broadcast the initial reading of the names of World Trade Center victims by family members, starting at 8:49 a.m. Eastern time.

They still read the names, CNN’s Laura Jarrett said shortly after noon, an almost temporal reminder, if you will, of the loss of nearly 3,000 people.

But after Springsteen sang, most of the networks walked away. The subsidiaries of ABC, CBS and NBC in New York, as is their tradition, have not budged. They listened to each name being read, accompanying them with the names and photos of the victims onscreen, as well as often heartbreaking personal messages from lives that continued with voids in countless hearts.

It took four hours, until the ceremony ended with tap dancing played on trumpets.

Twenty is a nice round number, said Jim Giaccone, who commemorated his lost brother, Joseph. But for me and the rest of the family, it’s another day, it’s another month, it’s another year.

