Jamaica Tallawahs vs. Guayana Amazon Warriors





Image source: @CPL | CPL 2021 JAM vs GUY: Jamaica Tallawahs plans to boost playoff hopes with double-faced Guyana Amazon Warriors

CPL 2021 JAM vs GUY LIVE: Guyana Amazon Warriors choose to beat Jamaica Tallawahas – Follow updates LIVE: The 26th game of the current edition of the Caribbean Premier League will see the Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors lock the horns for the first time this season.

With four wins and as many losses in eight matches, Jamaica Tallawahs comfortably sits third in the league table and is said to be aiming to strengthen its position in the knockout stage. Rovman Powell, led by Rovman Powell, is on a two-game winning streak and looks to be on a good pace.

JAM vs GUY LIVE Score

Guyana Amazon Warriors won the raffle and chose to beat

Guyanese Amazon Warriors (playing XI): Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik, Nicholas Pooran (c), Anthony Bramble (w), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir

Jamaica Tallawahs (playing XI): Kennar Lewis (w), Kirk McKenzie, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Veerasammy Permaul

Jamaica Tallawahs shares eight points with St Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors, fourth and fifth respectively, and is only ahead because of net run rate, which would be their main concern at the moment. The Thallawahs recorded a convincing 55-point victory over the St Lucia Kings in their previous outing and will look to win their two remaining matches and secure a place in the playoffs.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors, meanwhile, will enter the game after 17 races against the St Lucia Kings and have the momentum on their side. The side under Nicholas Pooran must score a victory in Saturday’s game to have any chances of qualifying for the next round. A loss on Saturday will make their last league game against the same opposition a must.

Both teams will lock out again on Sunday in the second leg.

Form Guide:

Jamaica Tallawahs- W, L, W, L, L, L, L, W, W

Guyana Amazon Warriors – W, L, L, W, L, W, L, W

Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021: Points table

S no. PWLD NRR Teams Pts 1 Trinbago Knight Riders 8 5 3 0 1.037 10 2 St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 8 5 3 0 -0.619 10 3 Jamaica Tallawahs 8 4 4 0 0.536 8 4 Saint Lucia Kings 8 4 4 0 -0.165 8 5 Amazon Guyana Warriors 8 4 4 0 -0.248 8 6 Barbados Royals 8 2 6 0 -0.594 4

JAM vs GUY Match Details:

Jamaica Tallawahs vs. Guyana Amazon Warriors, Game 26

Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021

Date September 12, 2021

Time: 00h00

Location: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

CPL 2021 JAM vs GUY: players to watch

Jamaican tallawahs

André Russell Shamarh Brooks Carlos Brathwaite

Amazonian warriors of Guyana

Nicholas Pooran Odean Smith Mohammad Hafeez

CPL 2021 JAM vs GUY Live Stream:

The match will not be shown on television for the cricket audience in India. Fans can watch the JT vs SLK LIVE Streaming on the FanCode app. For live JT vs SLK scores, ball-by-ball commentary and the full scorecard click here.

Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021: JAM vs GUY Squads

Jamaican tallawahs

Jason Mohammed, Imran Khan, Qais Ahmad, Kennar Lewis (week), Kirk McKenzie, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Migael Pretorius, Imad Wasim, Chris Green, Veerasammy Permaul, Fidel Edwards, Chadwick Walton, Joshua James, Carlos Brathwaite , Andre Russell, Haider Ali, Ryan Persaud, Abhijai Mansingh

Amazonian warriors of Guyana:

Nicholas Pooran (c), Odean Smith, Kevin Sinclair, Romario Shepherd, Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shoaib Malik, Shimron Hetmyer, Anthony Bramble (week), Mohammad Hafeez, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Nial Smith, Gudakesh Motie , Waqar Salamkheil, Ashmead Nedd

