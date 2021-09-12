Politics
Raducanu hailed by Boris Johnson and Stephen Fry as she makes history at US Open
EMMA RADUCANU made history when the British superstar won the US Open on Saturday night.
And famous faces around the world quickly praised the 18-year-old’s heroic achievements in New York City.
Raducanu defeated Leylah Annie Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to become the first qualifier to win the tournament.
She hasn’t dropped a single set on her way to glory in one of the greatest athletic achievements of all time.
And Prime Minister Boris Johnson led the tributes as Marcus Rashford, Stephen Fry and Gary Lineker were just a few of the other stars to step in.
Johnson said: “What a sensational game!
“Well done to @EmmaRaducanu.
“You have displayed extraordinary skill, poise and courage and we are all extremely proud of you.”
Fry tweeted, “What a glorious day for two remarkable young women.
“Yes, it might just be sport, but only there can one find so much human joy, despair, glory, disappointment, wonder and hope.
“A brief flicker of light in a dark world.”
Manchester United ace Rashford wrote: “Look at this rebound @EmmaRaducanu US Open champion, amazing. Congratulations.”
Lineker – who was presenting Match of the Day at the time – tweeted: “This is the first time in my life that I’ve tweeted on the air, but my God, what a performance, what a triumph, what an incredible young woman. .
“Congratulations @EmmaRaducanu for a truly amazing achievement. Winner of the US Open at 18 without losing a set. Extraordinarily fabulous.
Michael Grande tweeted: “The Sports Personality of the Year will be won in advance.”
‘THIS IS A Joke! UNBELIEVABLE’
And British tennis icon Tim Henman was on the court and was full of emotion after Raducanu’s victory.
He said: “It’s an absolute joke, I’m shaking and my legs are like jelly.
I can’t believe how tough she was and how good tennis is. These champions find a way to do it.
She performed at such a high level. The day Raducanu was too good.
She made it look ridiculously easy, but she has the mental toughness in spades.
Such a good quality but she has the conviction that she has never blinked. She had a medical time out for the game, it’s a joke, unbelievable!
She’s going to earn more, it’s not a flash fairy tale.
Her world will turn upside down and it will be a hell of a ride as long as she can stay injury-free.
“If you could tell she would qualify and win a round, she would have signed for it in the blink of an eye.”
While most of the pre-match and post-match feedback regarding Raducanu’s exploits have been positive, Piers Morgan decided to repeat her “choke” jibe just before she went to court.
MORE SOON…
