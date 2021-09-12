Tribute to Imran Khan’s father in BBC’s “Jay’s Yorkshire Workshop”





A BRADFORD tailor says he will treasure a wooden frame with a photo of his deceased father since it was made for him on a TV show.

Imran Khan, who runs Westgate-based IK Collections, will appear at BBC Two’s Jay’s Yorkshire studio next week as one of the surprise recipients of a handmade piece of furniture.

On the show, hosted by Jay Blades, audience members nominate heroes from across Yorkshire to receive custom, hand-made wooden furniture to recognize the work they do for their community.

Jay then assigns the task of making the objects to one of his three workshop experts; Ciaran, Isabelle and Saf.

In the fourth episode next Wednesday, Isabelle and her team make a brass-encrusted picture frame from salvaged iroko wood to thank Mr. Khan, who has helped the elderly and used his skills to make scrubs for them. doctors during the first lockdown last year.

Imran Khan working at IK Collections in Westgate, Bradford

A photo of Mr Khan as a baby held by his father has been placed as part of the show.

But since the show was taped in Little Germany earlier this year, Mr Khan’s father Mohammed Zamir, also known as Raja and suffering from dementia, has died aged 67.

Mr Khan said: “I can’t wait for it to be on TV. Jay and his team have done an incredible job.

“It’s very sad. Dad was in a lot of pain. He had dementia and was really fragile.

“The show crew also sent two bouquets of flowers and sent their condolences.

The photo we had in the shop was dropped and the glass cracked. It’s a picture of my father picking me up when I was a baby. It’s good to have this memory

“I was really shocked that I got picked on the show. I knew my coworker was up to something. It was really nice of them to come up with my name. I still don’t think I deserve it. ”

Left to right, Jay Blades and Graham and Becky, who helped make the wooden picture frame for Imran Khan on the show

In the episode, the clearly shocked Mr. Khan thanks the team for the gift and is dubbed “a true gentleman in the community” by host Jay.

Mr Khan’s company has already made costumes or donated items to figures such as Prime Minister Boris Johnson, former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The designer made sure Captain Sir Tom Moore was fit and booted after outfitting him with three suits.

The 100-year-old responded and invited Mr Khan to his home where he completed his 100 round challenge which raised over £ 33million for NHS charities.

He is the latest household name to be outfitted by IK Collections, which has a boutique in Westgate, Bradford, with other clients including boxers Chris Eubank Jr, Amir Khan, Tyson Fury, DJ Tom Zanetti and Duncan James of boyband Blue. .

Meanwhile, episode four also sees Jay traveling to Manningham, where he meets PC Husnain, who tells Jay that having grown up there surrounded by gangs, his life could have turned out very differently if he hadn’t. there hadn’t been a young worker called Sharat. .

He would like to thank Sharat for keeping him on track and for helping many local young people over the years in the center he runs.

Program mentor Saf Fakir of Thornbury and his team craft a grandfather style oak clock to celebrate Sharat and all the time he gives to others.

The program will air on BBC Two at 9 p.m. on Wednesday 15 September.

