India-Australia 2 + 2 talks signal growing strategic convergence (PM Modi)





New Delhi, September 11 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed satisfaction at the productive discussions held during the first Indo-Australia 2 + 2 Ministerial Dialogue, and said it was a sign of growing strategic convergence between the two countries. He expressed it when Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defense Minister Peter Dutton called him on Saturday evening, after the 2 + 2 dialogue concluded with their Indian counterparts here. A number of issues were discussed during the meeting, including the possibilities of further expanding bilateral strategic and economic cooperation, the two countries’ common approach to the Indo-Pacific region and the growing importance of the Indian community. in Australia as a human bridge between the two sides, an official statement said. Prime Minister Modi expressed his appreciation for the role Prime Minister Scott Morrison has played in the rapid advancement of the comprehensive strategic partnership established between the two countries last year. He renewed his invitation to Prime Minister Morrison to visit India as soon as possible. Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet: “Call PM @narendramodi by Australian FM @MarisePayne and Defense Minister @PeterDutton_MP. “The guidance and commitment of our leaders to India-Australia relations has given a significant boost to our relationship. “ Payne and Dutton had held talks earlier today with their Indian counterparts, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. The first 2 + 2 Ministerial Dialogue was held as part of the elevation of bilateral India-Australia relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership during the India-Australia Leaders Virtual Summit on June 4 last year between Prime Minister Minister Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. UNI / IA

