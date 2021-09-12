Palace claims Jokowi rejects presidential speech for 3 periods, extends term





TRIBUNNEWS.COM – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) rejected the speech of a three-term presidential term. This was conveyed by the presidential spokesman, Fadjroel Rachman. He stressed that Jokowi would not interfere with the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) regarding the issue of amendments to the 1945 Constitution. Fadjroel then quoted the statement by Jokowi, who strongly rejected the speech of a three-term president. “Based on President Joko Widodo’s statement on March 15, 2021, ‘I have no intention, no one is interested in becoming president for three terms,'” he said on YouTube. TV compass, Sunday (12/09/2021). “The constitution imposes two periods, which is what we must protect together,” he continued, according to Jokowi’s statement. Read also : Regarding the question of position for 3 periods, Fadjroel: Jokowi’s attitude is like Pandito Ratu Read also : Benny K Harman is sure Jokowi has no plans to add another three-term post. . . Based on this statement, Jokowi’s political stance clearly refused to extend the presidential term. “It is the political position of President Joko Widodo to reject the speech of a three-term president, as well as to extend the president’s term,” he said. “President Joko Widodo understands that the amendment to the 1945 Constitution is the responsibility of the MPR,” Fadjroel explained. Read also : Inaugurating the Hajah Yuliana mosque, contribution of Yendra Fahmi, Jokowi takes the time to pray the sunnah Read also : Jokowi’s value watchers don’t need to reshuffle the cabinet: just focus on dealing with Covid-19 issues The observer says

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribunnews.com/nasional/2021/09/12/istana-tegaskan-jokowi-tolak-wacana-presiden-3-periode-dan-perpanjangan-jabatan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos