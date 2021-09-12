AUD / USD and NZD / USD Daily Fundamental Forecast Fed Crumbling Fears Help Erase Early Gains





The Australian and New Zealand dollars ended mixed on Friday. After surrendering earlier gains, the Aussie closed lower while the Kiwi managed to post a slight lead. Improving risk sentiment helped boost currencies for most of the session, but conditions changed following the release of a stronger-than-expected US Producer Price Index report. The solid gain in PPIs in August indicated that high inflation is likely to persist for some time. This pushed Treasury yields higher as well as the US dollar, as investors increased their bets on a gradual reduction announcement from the Federal Reserve at its September 21-22 policy meeting. Friday the AUD / USD stood at 0.7354, down 0.0016 or -0.21% and the NZD / USD ended at 0.7115, up 0.0005 or + 0.07%. The first fades of strength AUD / USD and NZD / USD traded higher earlier on Friday as traders tried to recoup some of their weekly losses. The force was buoyed by a surge in riskier assets as investors reacted to news that US President Joe Biden had a high-profile appeal with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday. The news raised hopes that the latent tensions between the two superpowers would ease. Optimistic traders were also betting that rapid progress on coronavirus vaccinations nationwide would help boost the economic rebound in the coming months. While Australia still reports an increase in coronavirus cases, the share of the vaccinated population has also increased significantly and is expected to overtake that of the United States in the coming weeks, Reuters reported. Meanwhile, much of New Zealand, with the exception of the city of Auckland, has already seen a relaxation of stay-at-home rules and the government has called for additional shots overseas. The bullish news was offset during the US session when high producer inflation raised concerns that the Federal Reserve may have to start restraining its massive stimulus sooner than expected. US Dollar and Treasury Yields Jump on Progressive Fed Bets Producer prices in the United States rose sharply in August, resulting in the biggest annual gain in nearly 11 years, suggesting high inflation is likely to persist for some time as the relentless COVID-19 pandemic continues to put pressure on supply chains. The story continues The producer price index for final demand rose 0.7% last month after two consecutive monthly increases of 1.0%, the Labor Department said. The gain was led by a 0.7% advance in services after jumping 1.1% in July. The Aussie and Kiwi were also put under pressure by a rebound in the US dollar. The greenback rose after Cleveland Fed Chairman Loretta Mester said on Friday she would still like the central bank to start cutting asset purchases this year, joining the chorus of policymakers making it clear that their plans to start cutting support were not hampered by weaker jobs. growth in August, Reuters reported. For an overview of all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

