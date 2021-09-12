Ides of March: Challenge 2022, before 2024, for PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath

With the exception of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, all other Assembly polls are expected to take place by March. (To file)

Next year is crucial for the BJP. Assembly elections are scheduled in seven states and the BJP currently has a majority in six. With Covid, restlessness by farmers, demands for a caste census and inflation, it seems difficult for the ruling party to repeat its success in all six states Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. The most crucial election is of course that of the UPs. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has lost ground in the wake of the pandemic. He hopes that divided and overly casual opposition, as well as possible polarization in the aftermath of the events in Afghanistan, will get him out of this. However, even in his own party, some are wary of an Adityanath victory, criticizing him for his exaggerated campaign displaying his photo with the prime minister on billboards in the capital. At 49, Adityanath is the youngest of all future prime minister hopes. Modi will be 73 in 2024. With the exception of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, all other Assembly polls are expected to take place by March.

Bhagwat & Modi

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has been maneuvering since February 2013 for Narendra Modi to be the candidate for BJP prime minister, according to veteran political journalist P Raman in his soon-to-be released new book, Tryst with Strong Leader Populism. Raman writes that LK Advani went out of his way to scuttle Bhagwats’ efforts to appoint Modi as chairman of the BJP campaign committee, a post that would ensure he would eventually become the party’s candidate for prime minister. When Advani realized that he could no longer come up with his own name, he desperately tried to promote Sushma Swaraj. But Rajnath Singh, as party chairman, was tasked by Bhagwat to ratify Modis’ appointment to the BJP national executive in Goa in June 2013 and party workers were tasked with showing their support for Modi. Advani pointedly skipped the meeting. Bhagwat believed that his companion pracharak Modi would realize the ideals of the Hindutva, which Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Advani had failed to do. Once Modi became Prime Minister, Bhagwat even gave him full powers to lead the party organization. Unlike his predecessor, KS Sudarshan, he did not allow Sangh activist groups, BMS (Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh), BKS (Bharatiya Kisan Sangh) and SJM (Swadeshi Jagaran Manch), to impose their swadeshi economic program to the new government. .

Friends of the past

Much has been written about superstar Amitabh Bachchans’ closeness to the Gandhi family in his youth, but actor Kabir Bedi was also a good friend of the Gandhi. Bedi reveals this in his autobiography Stories I Must Tell. He was friends with Rajiv and Sanjay Gandhi since they attended the same nursery school run by a German woman, Elisabeth Guba. Although Rajiv and Sanjay were the grandchildren of then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Bedi had free access to Teen Murti House and had top seats in the Republic Day parade with Aunt Indu. Bedi last met Rajiv six months after assuming the post of prime minister. While showing him around his office, the Prime Minister remarked: How did I get stuck here, mate? Interestingly, Bedis’ acting skills went unrecognized by the drama society of St Stephens Colleges. He was cast in the Julius Caesar production in the modest role of Casca while Congress leader Kapil Sibal won the lead role of Caesar. The student magazine joked about Sibals’ performance saying that Caesar was murdered twice, once by Brutus and again by Sibal. The CPI (M) s Brinda Karat née Das was the best actress in college productions, recalls Bedi.

External advantage

During Sonia Gandhis’ virtual meeting with 19 opposition leaders last month to outline a strategy to fight the BJP in the 2024 general election, there was a slight setback when she asked Sitaram Yechury to initiate talks. TMCs Mamata Banerjee objected and suggested that a seasoned leader like Sharad Pawar start the talks. Outside of Banerjee, Yechury’s growing influence over Gandhi is not to the liking of either Congress or the CPI (M). Usually it is Jairam Ramesh who takes care of writing the party speeches and memoranda for Gandhi and he is unlikely to appreciate a foreigner sharing his role. CPI (M), meanwhile, believes Yechury should use his talents to tidy up his own house first.

No comment

Unlike his predecessor Anil Deshmukh, who was always ready to give a quote on everything from Bollywood to gangsters, Maharashtra Home Secretary Dilip Walse Patil responds with the standard No Comments to No Questions. The low-key Walse Patil has received instructions from his boss Sharad Pawar to steer clear of all controversy. Some are puzzled that former high thief Deshmukh has so far escaped arrest, as those around him, even his lawyer, are already in CBI detention.