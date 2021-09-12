Politics
Ides of March: Challenge 2022, before 2024, for PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Next year is crucial for the BJP. Assembly elections are scheduled in seven states and the BJP currently has a majority in six. With Covid, restlessness by farmers, demands for a caste census and inflation, it seems difficult for the ruling party to repeat its success in all six states Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. The most crucial election is of course that of the UPs. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has lost ground in the wake of the pandemic. He hopes that divided and overly casual opposition, as well as possible polarization in the aftermath of the events in Afghanistan, will get him out of this. However, even in his own party, some are wary of an Adityanath victory, criticizing him for his exaggerated campaign displaying his photo with the prime minister on billboards in the capital. At 49, Adityanath is the youngest of all future prime minister hopes. Modi will be 73 in 2024. With the exception of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, all other Assembly polls are expected to take place by March.
Bhagwat & Modi
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has been maneuvering since February 2013 for Narendra Modi to be the candidate for BJP prime minister, according to veteran political journalist P Raman in his soon-to-be released new book, Tryst with Strong Leader Populism. Raman writes that LK Advani went out of his way to scuttle Bhagwats’ efforts to appoint Modi as chairman of the BJP campaign committee, a post that would ensure he would eventually become the party’s candidate for prime minister. When Advani realized that he could no longer come up with his own name, he desperately tried to promote Sushma Swaraj. But Rajnath Singh, as party chairman, was tasked by Bhagwat to ratify Modis’ appointment to the BJP national executive in Goa in June 2013 and party workers were tasked with showing their support for Modi. Advani pointedly skipped the meeting. Bhagwat believed that his companion pracharak Modi would realize the ideals of the Hindutva, which Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Advani had failed to do. Once Modi became Prime Minister, Bhagwat even gave him full powers to lead the party organization. Unlike his predecessor, KS Sudarshan, he did not allow Sangh activist groups, BMS (Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh), BKS (Bharatiya Kisan Sangh) and SJM (Swadeshi Jagaran Manch), to impose their swadeshi economic program to the new government. .
Friends of the past
Much has been written about superstar Amitabh Bachchans’ closeness to the Gandhi family in his youth, but actor Kabir Bedi was also a good friend of the Gandhi. Bedi reveals this in his autobiography Stories I Must Tell. He was friends with Rajiv and Sanjay Gandhi since they attended the same nursery school run by a German woman, Elisabeth Guba. Although Rajiv and Sanjay were the grandchildren of then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Bedi had free access to Teen Murti House and had top seats in the Republic Day parade with Aunt Indu. Bedi last met Rajiv six months after assuming the post of prime minister. While showing him around his office, the Prime Minister remarked: How did I get stuck here, mate? Interestingly, Bedis’ acting skills went unrecognized by the drama society of St Stephens Colleges. He was cast in the Julius Caesar production in the modest role of Casca while Congress leader Kapil Sibal won the lead role of Caesar. The student magazine joked about Sibals’ performance saying that Caesar was murdered twice, once by Brutus and again by Sibal. The CPI (M) s Brinda Karat née Das was the best actress in college productions, recalls Bedi.
External advantage
During Sonia Gandhis’ virtual meeting with 19 opposition leaders last month to outline a strategy to fight the BJP in the 2024 general election, there was a slight setback when she asked Sitaram Yechury to initiate talks. TMCs Mamata Banerjee objected and suggested that a seasoned leader like Sharad Pawar start the talks. Outside of Banerjee, Yechury’s growing influence over Gandhi is not to the liking of either Congress or the CPI (M). Usually it is Jairam Ramesh who takes care of writing the party speeches and memoranda for Gandhi and he is unlikely to appreciate a foreigner sharing his role. CPI (M), meanwhile, believes Yechury should use his talents to tidy up his own house first.
No comment
Unlike his predecessor Anil Deshmukh, who was always ready to give a quote on everything from Bollywood to gangsters, Maharashtra Home Secretary Dilip Walse Patil responds with the standard No Comments to No Questions. The low-key Walse Patil has received instructions from his boss Sharad Pawar to steer clear of all controversy. Some are puzzled that former high thief Deshmukh has so far escaped arrest, as those around him, even his lawyer, are already in CBI detention.
Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, see the latest IPO news, top IPOs, calculate your tax Using the income tax calculator, find out which markets are the best, the most losing and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.
Sources
2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/opinion/ides-of-march-challenge-2022-before-2024-for-pm-modi-and-up-cm-yogi-adityanath/2328431/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]