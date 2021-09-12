European stocks end lower as stimulus slows





European stocks closed lower on Friday, down more than 1% this week, with investors assessing the risks of tightening monetary policies after the European Central Bank (ECB) signaled a slowdown in bond purchases from the COVID-19 era. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.26% to 466.34 and fell for four of five sessions this week to post a weekly decline of 1.19%, as concerns persisted over the slowing economic recovery global. Defensive sectors such as healthcare and real estate saw the biggest weekly declines as investors position themselves for a possible increase in economic growth. News of a call between Chinese President Xi Jinping () and US President Joe Biden has offered some relief to battered Asian stocks, especially tech companies that have come under increased regulatory scrutiny in Beijing. Tech stocks in Europe rose 0.7%, while luxury stocks received a boost as Frances LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE rose 0.8% after HSBC Holdings PLC recommended buy the stock. Miners exposed to China were the biggest winners of the day, up 1.1%. European stocks found support after the ECB said it was not about to turn off the money taps, despite projected higher growth and inflation for the eurozone. The outcome of the meeting is expected to be favorable in the short term, but even though ECB President Christine Lagarde has been cautious in pointing out that the decision was just a recalibration, real tapering is likely to come. next year, provided economic conditions remain good. enough, analysts at UniCredit SpA said. European stocks hovered below their all-time highs in the middle of last month amid strong earnings and recovery prospects, but major capital houses are skeptical of further gains, particularly in US stock markets which are home to high growth companies. In London, the FTSE 100 finished higher, but posted its worst weekly performance since the middle of last month, with data showing the pace of the national economic recovery stagnated in July due to an increase in COVID cases -19 and supply chain disruptions. The blue chip index ended up 0.07% at 7,029.20, down 1.53% from the previous week, with miners leading the gains. Economic output rose just 0.1% in July, said the UK Office for National Statistics, the smallest monthly increase since January, when the UK entered a new nationwide lockdown. Isolation rules have been relaxed … Vaccination rollout has continued at a steady pace and Delta appears to have been kept at bay, at least for now, said AJ Bell financial analyst Danni Hewson . The August numbers will be colored by the bright summer palace, but September seems to have brought in a new term full of old norms, Hewson added.

