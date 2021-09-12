Currency value





2008-2013: On February 18, 2008, the PPP led by Asif Ali Zardari won 116 seats in the National Assembly. On March 25, Yousaf Raza Gilani was sworn in as the 18th Prime Minister of Pakistan. During the five-year period, the Pakistani rupee lost 20% of its value against the US dollar.

2013-2018: On May 11, 2013, the PML-N led by Mian Nawaz Sharif won 166 seats in the National Assembly. On June 5, Mian Nawaz Sharif was sworn in as the 20th Prime Minister of Pakistan. During the five-year period, the Pakistani rupee lost an additional 26 percent of its value against the US dollar.

2018-2021: On July 25, 2018, the PTI led by Imran Khan won 149 seats in the National Assembly. On August 18, Imran Khan was sworn in as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan. In the past 37 months, the Pakistani rupee has lost 36% of its value against the US dollar.

Certainly, the variation in the value of a country’s currency is one of the key indicators of the evolution of the economic situation of that country. At the very basic level, the value of a currency indicates its demand in the world market. If companies outside of Pakistan are interested in establishing businesses in Pakistan, they create a demand for the Pakistani rupee. Bottom line: Pakistani rupee is losing value in the global market, which means companies outside of Pakistan are not interested in establishing businesses in Pakistan.

Question: Is the Pakistani economy growing more efficiently than other economies? Answer: The change in value of the Pakistani rupee has the answer. If the Pakistani rupee is losing value in the world market, it means that other economies are growing more efficiently than the Pakistani economy.

Question: Is Pakistan’s production potential increasing or decreasing compared to other economies? Answer: The change in value of the Pakistani rupee has the answer. If the Pakistani rupee is losing value in the world market, it means that the production potential of other economies is increasing faster than that of Pakistanis.

Question: Is the Pakistani economy gaining an advantage over other economies? Answer: The change in value of the Pakistani rupee has the answer. If the Pakistani rupee loses value in the world market, it means that other economies are gaining the advantage over the Pakistani economy.

Question: What is the rate of adoption of new technologies by Pakistan compared to others? Answer: The change in value of the Pakistani rupee has the answer. If the Pakistani rupee is losing value in the global market, it means that the rate of adoption of new technologies is faster outside of Pakistan.

Question: Is Pakistan’s finance capital increasing or decreasing compared to other economies? Answer: The change in value of the Pakistani rupee has the answer. If the Pakistani rupee loses value in the world market, it means that Pakistan’s financial capital relative to other economies is shrinking.

Fact 1: Pakistan’s share in world exports increased from 0.18 percent in 1990 to 0.11 percent. Fact 2: Bangladesh’s share in world exports fell from 0.06% to 0.19%. Fact 3: India’s share of world exports fell from 0.61% to 1.65%.

Fact 4: Between 1947 and 1980, Pakistan’s GDP grew faster than India and Bangladesh. It just means Pakistan has the potential if we were ahead for 33 years the same can be done again. Certainly, Pakistan’s potential is underutilized by our leaders.

The writer is an Islamabad-based columnist.

E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @saleemfarrukh

