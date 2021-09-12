Politics
PKP supports Joko Widodo’s pledge to reject the three-term speech – ANTARA News Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara – ANTARA News East Nusa Tenggara
Jakarta (ANTARA) – Justice and Unity Party (PKP) Secretary General Said Salahudin stressed that the political party calls on all political elites, especially political parties that support the government, to support the commitment of President Joko Widodo to reject the three speeches of the mandate or extension of the presidential mandate.
“Supporting political parties must have the courage to speak out, not to switch to your political position. There must be firmness so that no ambiguity arises that confuses people,” Sahudin said, confirmed in Jakarta. , Sunday (12/9).
He considered that amending the 1945 Constitution before the elections was politically unrealistic so that the agenda of reorganizing state policy and the presidential term could be discussed after the 2024 elections.
According to him, Jokowi’s statement again rejecting the three-term speech and the presidential term extension as transmitted by the presidential spokesman on Saturday (9/11), should have been more than enough to end the speech on the question.
“Thus, political parties and volunteers supporting the government should be sensitive to the signals sent by the Palace. This should be read as the political will of the president. It is the strong and genuine will of the president,” he said. declared.
He felt that if an issue was repeatedly pointed out by Jokowi, it means that there must be an intention and there is a message to convey.
According to him, one of the messages that can be picked up from the statement is that Jokowi as president intends to warn bearers and supporters of the idea of ending the speech.
Salahudin recalled that Jokowi had said that there were only three possible reasons behind the question of the extension of his mandate, first, the party carrying the idea wanted to find a face in front of him; second, wanting to slap him in the face; or third want to plunge it.
“For the PKP, the president’s statement shows that he really wants to maintain the reform mandate and wants to be consistent with the constitutional will to strengthen the presidential system of government,” he said.
Salahudin said that in a presidential system, the president’s term is fixed and absolutely limited, and this is the essence that emerges from the discussion of political parties supporting the government with the president at the State Palace, Jakarta on Wednesday. (1/11).
She assesses that when the mandate of the president is extended, the consequence is indeed the mandate of the members of the DPR which is now also extended.
According to him, this is certainly very detrimental to the PKP, which is very ready to participate in the general elections of 2024. He said that PKP cadres across Indonesia are eagerly preparing to win the contestation of the legislative elections of 2024.
