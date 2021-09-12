Crowds erupt in cheers as Donald Trump walks into arena to call Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort fight





Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort will face off in an eight-round boxing bout under the Triller banner. Former US President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. will call the fight at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Take a look at the electric atmosphere as Trump steps into the arena:

The guest commentary will be the third broadcast option along with English and Spanish and will also feature UFC star Jorge Masvidal and former WWE announcer Todd Grisham. Donald Trump has also raised some controversy as he is a former president performing a concert on the 20th anniversary of September 11. Speaking about his concert of commentators, Trump said in a press release:

“I love great fighters and great fights. I can’t wait to see both this Saturday night and share my thoughts at ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event.

The main event on the Triller card was originally supposed to be the return of 1992 Olympic gold medalist and 11-time world champion in six weight classes, Oscar De La Hoya. The fight went from exposure to professional fight at the insistence of the 48-year-old.

However, Evander Holyfield intervened on short notice following De La Hoya’s withdrawal due to COVID-19 signing. The only man to have won the world heavyweight title four times, Holyfield will be 59 in October and has not fought since 2011. In fact, Evander Holyfield has not been able to fight in New York due to “bad luck”. reduced performance and skills ”in 2004.

The Californian State Athletic Commission (CSAC) has refused to sanction the fight between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort, the latest in a series of celebrity boxing matches. The fight was therefore moved from the Los Angeles Staples Center to Florida.

Evander Holyfield is confident of outdoing Vitor Belfort in a boxing match despite being out of the ring. Holyfield recently told MMA Fighting:

The thing is, I have more boxing experience. The point is, I would have a problem if I had to do MMA, because that’s not what I do. But I know that I am boxing and I have taken care of myself very well. The point is, I’m going with an MMA guy, and yes, he does a couple of things right. He knows how to throw punches and he can throw hard punches, but I can do more.

Watch Evander Holyfield’s interview with MMA Fighting below:

