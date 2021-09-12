Prime Minister Modis’ Development Mantra

He mentioned that there had not been an appropriate strategy for potential sectors to achieve higher economic growth. He further mentioned that the lack of good governance and sound fiscal management was also responsible for the weak economic growth of the state.

The J&K region has never been famous for its infrastructure, employment opportunities and vocational colleges since India’s independence. The previous government that ruled JK for almost over six decades was more concerned with politics than development. After the repeal of Section 370, J&K transformed from a separate state into a super state.

Since 2019, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been able to tackle the evils mentioned by NITI Ayog over ten years ago in the Jammu and Kashmir Development Report.

In the past two years, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir embarked on the development path through government initiatives, which included various development programs executed under the First Development Program. Minister (PMDP) focused on individual beneficiaries and on relaunching projects that had been pending for several decades by removing obstacles, ensuring efficient and transparent administration.

Both the Union and the UT governments have taken advantage of the technology to provide several benefits to the local UT population. In the field of IT, several approaches have been framed, such as the provision of

rent subsidy to outside investors, construction of two large IT parks (spread over half a million square feet), one in Jammu and Srinagar, which will give a huge boost to transforming the lives of young people of Jammu and Kashmir and will give a great return to job opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir

Among other initiatives, the UT administration has also issued a real estate policy with a transparent bidding process to pay government-created land banks to private developers. The comprehensive development approach adopted by the J&K government places particular emphasis on the development of a network of roads and highways only.

To ensure the growth of the valley and allow UT to get closer to the other states of the country, were breathed with new life.

In 2015, a huge package of Rs.8 trillion was allocated by the Modi government to the state government to launch various development projects. Prime Minister Modi had expressed his sincere desire that the J&K government use this grant for the welfare of Kashmiris and convert J&K into a modern, prosperous and progressive place. When awarding the grant, Prime Minister Modi stated that not only our treasury, but our hearts beating for the people of Kashmir as well.

However, in the first four years (2015-2019), the J&K government was only able to spend 37% of the huge financial envelope, under which several development works were to be completed by the end of 2020.

According to official figures, only 18 projects out of a total of 63 could be completed with the help of 300.49 billion rupees released until March 31, 2019 for J&K. In 2020, the parliamentary panel expressed its dismay at the slowness of work on the package.

The benefits of J & K’s merger with the Union of India began to be felt. After August 5, 2019, the J&K government received investment proposals worth 150 billion rupees from about 40 companies in sectors such as information technology, defense, renewable energy, tourism. , skills, education, hospitality and infrastructure.

Over the past two years, the J&K government has achieved 100% household electrification with 247 electricity for all. Household water connections reached 43% of rural households, which is double the national average of 21%.

In February 2020, the Modi government approved Rs 60 billion for a multi-purpose irrigation and power project in J & Ks Kathua district.

Since 2014, the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has been in charge of energy projects to overcome the severe power shortage at J&K.

Since 2019, the government has taken a holistic approach to comprehensive human development in UT covering crucial sectors such as education, health, job creation, tourism, industrial growth, among others. To provide quality education for children and young people in Kashmir, the government has established hundreds of schools and 50 new educational institutions offering 25,000 places for students, launched scholarship programs that have so far benefited more than ‘half a million students.

Funded by the PMDP package, a new Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) are emerging in UT.

Likewise, in the field of medical education, 02 All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), 07 new medical colleges, 05 new nursing colleges and a state cancer institute are under construction for better health services for the J&K people.

The idea of ​​India in Kashmir and the plural Kashmir only makes sense to Kashmir society and the rest of the world if the Kashmiri pundits in exile are physically repatriated to their homeland with dignity and political and economic empowerment. The population in exile aspires to return. Three decades is a long enough exile. If not now, when ? Tell the Kashmiri intelligentsia.

The enactment of the Zila Parishads Law under the Panchayati Raj System and its extension to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir after the repeal of Article 370 / 35A was a big step towards introducing democracy. and administration at the local level. In other words, it means bringing governance to the doorstep of the people living in the most remote corner of UT.

Although this is the first time done in J&K that the three-tiered Panchayati Raj is implemented, the residents of UT nonetheless responded as mature and responsible citizens and voters throughout the electoral process. The almost normal and peaceful electoral process added to the happy and satisfactory situation for all concerned.

An overall percentage of votes in UT of 50% despite the intense cold, the situation of Covid19 and the context of the boycott policy in the valley, in particular, is no small feat.

Kashmiris are fed up with the terrorist violence that has been going on for more than three decades and yearn for peace and the peaceful right to life and freedom.

They see GOI politics as a land of promising opportunities. the people of the Kashmir Valley chose democracy, the dominant political discourse and the liberal Sufi Islamic way of life and once again rejected separatist rhetoric and religious extremism.

Upcoming challenges for PM Modi

Since the repeal of section 370, the inhabitants of J&K have been eagerly awaiting the 4g mobile network. In this contemporary world, where the Internet is one of the most vital organs in your life, I hope the J&K government will need to resolve this issue as soon as possible. This is one of the major challenges facing the current exemption since the repeal of section 370.

The GOI must convince large groups like Tata, Reliance, Baja, Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro, Maruti to invest in J&K. But to attract all these industrialists to invest their money, the government must give them the assurance of security, 24/7 electricity, the Internet and a friendly environment to create jobs for them. young people from J&K.

New Delhi does its best to win the hearts and minds of Kashmiris but the people of the valley

must make extra efforts to defeat terrorism and separatism, they must create a peaceful atmosphere for a fresh start and regain their lost glory!