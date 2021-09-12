Immunization of citizens aged 15 and over begins tomorrow – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) will begin immunizing adolescents between the ages of 15 and 17 from Monday (tomorrow).

In addition, like the previous week, this Sunday will also be dedicated to people requiring a second dose of vaccine.

On the other hand, 3,480 more people tested positive and 82 succumbed to the virus on Saturday.

Speaking to Dawn, National Health Services (NHS) spokesperson Sajid Shah said it was decided to start giving injections to adolescents aged 15 to 17 from Monday .

They will receive the Pfizer vaccine and the installation will be free. Children in this age group are therefore advised to go to immunization centers with their National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) form B, he said.

Responding to a question, Shah said teens could get vaccination certificates from Nadras’s website, as could people with Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs).

The Pfizer vaccine will be available at all major vaccination centers, the spokesperson said, adding that we have also made arrangements to send teams to educational institutions to vaccinate children.

It should be mentioned here that on August 24, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Health, Dr Faisal Sultan, at a press conference announced that from September 1, people over 17-year-olds could receive the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and should be fully vaccinated by October 15 to be able to enter educational institutions.

He had said the vaccination date for people aged 15 to 17 would be announced later.

Mr Shah said every effort is being made to vaccinate as many people as possible as soon as possible.

As a result of this decision, all people over the age of 15 will be protected and their risk of becoming seriously ill will be minimized. We suggest people get vaccinated so that various sectors facing shutdowns can open up and the economy begins to thrive in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, he said.

Meanwhile, the NCOC announced that it will also dedicate this Sunday to people who missed their second jab.

Those who have become eligible for the second dose of the vaccine can visit a vaccination center any day of the week to be vaccinated. However, Sunday was specially dedicated to them to allow them to be fully vaccinated, he said.

Meanwhile, NCOC data revealed that 82 patients died from Covid-19 and 3,480 were infected in a single day, bringing the number of active cases to 91,717 as of September 11.

The national positivity rate was 5.5%, with 5,373 patients requiring intensive care.

Posted in Dawn, le 12 September 2021

Posted in Dawn, le 12 September 2021

