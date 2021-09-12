Politics
When dictators find God | Opinion
WWhat will the 21st century be like? If you had asked me 20 years ago, say on September 10, 2001, I would have had a clear answer: to advance liberalism.
After the fall of the Berlin Wall, the end of apartheid, the reforms of Deng Xiaoping in China, a set of values seemed to be in motion: democracy, capitalism, egalitarianism, individual freedom.
Then, over the following decades, the spread of democracies was stopped and then reversed.
Authoritarians in China, Central and Eastern Europe and beyond wielded power. We have settled into the now familiar struggle between democratic liberalism and authoritarianism.
But in the last few years something interesting has happened: the authoritarians have found God. They used religious symbols as markers of nationalist identity and rallying cries.
They unified the masses behind them by unleashing perpetual culture wars.
They reframed the global debate: it was no longer between democracy and dictatorship; it was between the moral decay of Western elites and the traditional values and superior spirituality of good normal people in their own homeland.
The 21st century is turning into an era of holy wars across the globe at a time when the appeal of real religion appears to be waning.
Xi Jinping is one of the architects of this authoritarianism coated with spirituality. Mao Zedong viewed pre-revolutionary China with contempt. But the Xis regime did everything possible to embrace old customs and traditional values.
Chinese scholar Max Oidtmann says he restricts independent religious entities while creating a vision of core socialist values, a creed that includes a blend of Confucianism, Taoism, Marxism and Maoism.
Last week, the Chinese government ordered a boycott of celebrities in sissy pants. These are the delicate-looking male stars who flaunt soft personalities and are accused of feminizing Chinese manhood.
This is just one of the cultural war forays designed to illustrate how the regime protects China from Western moral corruption.
The top-to-bottom moral populism of the regime is having its effect. Today, traditionalism is gaining ground among ordinary Chinese as well as intellectuals and politicians, wrote Xuetong Yan of Tsinghua University in 2018.
The Chinese internet is now apparently in the throes of attacks against decadent white left-educated American and European progressives who defend feminism, LGBTQ rights and the like.
Vladimir Putin and the other regional authorities are playing a similar game. Putin has long associated with religious philosophers like Ivan Ilyin and Nikolai Berdiaev.
In an essay for the Berkley Center at Georgetown University, Dmitry Uzlaner reports that the regime presents itself as the last bastion of Christian values that keeps the world from descending into liberal moral chaos.
Here too, the culture war is in full swing, with the regime restricting the internet, attempting to limit abortion, relaxing the fight against domestic violence and imposing blasphemy laws and a ban on providing information to minors who support them. non-traditional sex.
Even aspiring authoritarians from America and Western Europe come into the game.
International affairs scholar Tobias Cremer has shown that many of the so-called Christian nationalists who populate far-right movements on both sides of the Atlantic are actually not so religious.
They are motivated by nativist and anti-immigrant attitudes and then cling to Christian symbols to separate them from us. In Germany, for example, the far-right group that aggressively plays out its Christian identity underperforms voters who are in fact religious.
In another Berkley Center essay, Cremer writes that right-wing American extremists parade Christian crosses at rallies, use crusader imagery in their memes, and might even seek alliances with conservative Christian groups.
But such references do not relate to the living, vibrant, universal and increasingly diverse faith in Jesus Christ that is practiced in the overwhelming majority of churches in the Americas today.
Instead, in white identity political Christianity is largely transformed into secularized Christianity: a marker of cultural identity and a symbol of whiteness interchangeable with Viking veneer, Confederate flag, or neo-pagan symbols.
These religiously masked authoritarians naturally provoked an anti-religious backlash among those who rightly now associate religion with authoritarianism, nativism and general brutality.
The increasing and unprecedented levels of secularism in Europe and the United States over the past decades have not produced a less vicious cultural and spiritual warfare.
Pseudo-religious authoritarians have raised the moral stakes.
They act as if individualism, human rights, diversity, gender equality, LGBTQ rights and religious freedom are just the latest forms of Western moral imperialism and the harbingers. social and moral chaos.
Those of us who are on the side of Western liberalism have no choice but to fight against this also on a spiritual and cultural level, to show that pluralism is the opposite of decadence, but that it is a a spiritual and practically effective means of raising human dignity and leading a cohesive society.
