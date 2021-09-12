



David Hayes’ return to the ring ended in success with a shutout victory over close friend Joe Fournier.

The 40-year-old was by far the best fighter of the night, simply passing Fournier in all eight rounds.

David Haye claimed victory on his return

The former heavyweight and heavyweight world champion boxed for the first time since losing to Tony Bellew for the second time three years ago.

Haye won every set, including a 10-8 in the first after pulling off a pretty sweet knockdown.

Former US President Donald Trump sat down on the comment and summed up the action quite perfectly, saying: Right now the public likes politics better.

Trump also took every opportunity to denounce current President Joe Biden over his comments.

Haye wasn’t looking to hurt his friend and never looked like he was trying to score a knockout despite his suggestions before the fight tried to end it sooner.

He never sat down on his punches, but he showed the gap between himself and the previously undefeated Fournier as he pitted and hooked at will, albeit at a fairly pedestrian pace.

Frankly, the two will laugh at the bank after having a glorified buddy sparring session.

The Hayemaker was in magnificent form for his comeback and made a pretty dime to step into the ring with his friend on Triller.

It was an easy night’s work for someone as accomplished as David Haye

Haye revealed that he told Fournier that he would only agree to earn the same kind of money he made against Bellew in his last fight to come back and fight him and which would have been around 4 millions.

Haye and Fournier are friends who have been on vacation together several times and there was no bad blood before this fight. The battle engendered by a joke Fournier gave Haye on one of those vacations, the couple said.

David Haye and Joe Fournier did not hide the fact that they were friends

Now that Haye is back and has taken the win, he has a whole market left to compete in if he wants to.

Legends like Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr clashed for big bucks in retirement and Evander Holyfield – nearly 19 years older than Haye – was also on the card tonight.

