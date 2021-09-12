Politics
CR Paatil Says He Is Not In The Race For Gujarat CM Position | Latest India News
State BJP leaders said a decision on the next chief minister would be made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after consultation with senior BJP leaders.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
POSTED SEPTEMBER 11, 2021 10:52 PM IST
Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CR Paatil said he was not in the race to become the state’s next chief minister. Paatil said there was speculation about who might become the next chief minister and his name was also circulating, but said he was not a candidate.
Vijay Rupani resigned from his post today. Of course, there are a lot of names in the media for the new chief minister, including mine. I want to make it clear through this video that I am not in such a race, said MP for Lok Sabha from Navsari.
Together with Vijay Rupani and the new chief minister appointed by the party, we will achieve our goal of winning 182 of the 182 seats in the upcoming parliamentary elections and work to strengthen the party, Paatil added.
The names of Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, State Minister of Agriculture RC Faldu and Union Ministers Purshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya as well as Navsari MP CR Paatil round the likely candidates for the post of chief minister of the home state of Prime Minister Modis.
State BJP leaders said a decision on the next chief minister would be made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after consultation with senior BJP leaders.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigned as chief minister on Saturday and said he would take on any new role given to him by the party. I resigned from my post as Chief Minister of Gujarat. I was licensed to serve the state for five years. I contributed to the development of the state. I will also do whatever is requested by my party, said the former chief minister.
The announcement came as a surprise to many, as Rupani attended two virtual events with Prime Minister Modi, but later in the afternoon he visited the Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, and submitted his letter of resignation in company of secretary general (organization) of BJP BL Santosh and Gujarat state unit in charge of Bhupender Yadav.
