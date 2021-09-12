Chinese players start bombing Life is Strange: True Colors on Tibetan flag





Life is Strange: True Colors takes place in the city of Haven Springs, where a store called Treasures of Tibet can be seen sporting a Tibetan flag above its entrance. This flag is used as a symbol of the Tibetan independence movement and is banned in mainland China, which is why it has become a source of complaint among Chinese gamers on Steam. Although its user rating remains very positive, the the majority of its negative reviews are from Chinese players. “The game contains elements of Tibetan independence, involving a split from China,” says a negative opinion , and “Tibet is part of China”, repeats another. According to a third, “Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Tibet have been Chinese territories since ancient times. No matter what the obsolete thinks, they will eventually return to the mainland. I suggest NEETs read more books, stop being stupid and find a job to support themselves. Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao and Tibet are part of China forever. “ Previously, Chinese users bombarded Devotion a lot more for containing a hidden reference to a meme comparing Chinese President Xi Jinping to Winnie the Pooh. However, similar incidents are not always politically motivated. Deny: Automata was bombarded with criticism for its lack of Chinese language support when it was released in Asia. Simplified Chinese is the most popular language over Chinese, and China is Steam’s second largest market. Starting this month, new restrictions mean that Chinese players under the age of 18 are only allowed to play online games for one hour a day, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and days. holidays. This doesn’t affect an offline single player game like Life is Strange: True Colors, of course. As for the game itself, our reviewer Rachel Watts enjoyed it. “Although True Colors has its traps,” Rachel wrote in her review of Life is Strange: True Colors, “I have never had so much fun with a Life is Strange game. The previous games in the series have dealt with amazing topics. heavy, like convincing a friend not to jump off the roof of a building or suffer horrific racism, so even when there are happy times they often come across as bittersweet, a fleeting moment in an unfair world. True Colors has its fair share of drama, but there are also moments of incredible joy. ”

