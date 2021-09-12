Government considers tax break for mortgage company





ISLAMABAD:

The government decided to grant an income tax exemption to a company in the financial sector and to reduce the tax obligations of the steel production and mobile telephony sectors against a backdrop of a sharp increase in its debt which increased at an average rate of 38 billion rupees per day in July.

The 38 billion rupees per day increase in public debt was twice the average addition of 13.6 billion rupees per day with which the PTI-led government added 14.9 trillion rupees to the debt public in the past three years.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance said public debt would decline in August due to the repayment of some of the maturing debt, suggesting that the average increase would revert to the historic ratio of the past three years.

Income tax relief for a few sectors has been proposed under the Third Tax Amendment Order 2021, which is in the approval stage, sources told The Express Tribune.

The intended objective of the draft ordinance is to give the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) access to taxpayer data, but it is now used to achieve other policy objectives, have they added.

The promulgation of a presidential ordinance will depend on when parliament is on recess, as the government does not have a plan to make legislative changes in a more representative and acceptable way – the introduction of a draft law. finances in the National Assembly.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has proposed that the total income of Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company Limited (PMRC) be exempt from income tax, the sources said.

If approved by cabinet, it will be a partial reversal of corporate tax reforms the government introduced earlier this year to qualify for a tranche of the International Monetary Fund loan ( IMF).

PMRC was among the entities whose income tax exemption was withdrawn to raise 140 billion rupees in taxes under the IMF program.

“The IMF team remains engaged with its Pakistani counterparts to conduct technical and data discussions and we are ready and eager to continue our discussions with the Pakistani authorities on the range of policies and reforms that could form the basis of the ‘completion of the 6th review under the EFF,’ said Teresa Dabán Sanchez, IMF Resident Representative.

She had been asked to indicate whether the IMF was in favor of additional tax relief for the corporate sector.

Sources said the IMF’s approval for the tax exemption was essential if Pakistan was serious about restoring the $ 6 billion loan program.

The federal government believed that giving the mortgage refinancing company a tax exemption was essential for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s program for the construction sector, a senior RBF official said.

The government has already proposed an asset legalization program to the construction industry, which grants full immunity to disclosure of the source of the money. About 2,125 projects worth Rs 493 billion have been registered under the Prime Minister’s second tax amnesty program.

The government is proposing these changes at a time when its debt has reached the ceiling. After adding nearly 15 trillion rupees in its first three years, the government has also got off to a bad start for the new fiscal year 2021-22.

At the end of July, central government debt stood at 39.9 trillion rupees, a net addition of 1.172 billion rupees in just one month, according to data released this week by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). . At the end of June, the central government debt had been calculated at 38.7 trillion rupees.

There was an increase of Rs561 billion in domestic debt while external debt increased by Rs611 billion in July, according to the central bank.

One of the main reasons for the increase in external debt has been the depreciation of the rupee by 5.2 rupees against the US dollar. The rupee closed at Rs162.5 to the dollar in July.

Even after excluding the impact of the exchange rate, the increase in public debt was likely greater than the budget deficit forecast for July, the sources said.

Ministry of Finance version

“About 80% of the increase in central government debt in July 2021 was due to the depreciation of the US dollar against other international currencies; depreciation of the pak rupee against the US dollar; and a temporary increase in federal government cash balances to meet upcoming deadlines, ”said a spokesperson for the Department of Finance.

The spokesperson added that the increase in debt due to the depreciation of the exchange rate cannot be characterized as new borrowing because the revaluation of the external debt in rupee terms after the devaluation of the currency resulted in a value higher central government debt at the end of July 2021 compared to the end of July 2021. June 2021.

The government has taken the revolutionary and economically sound step of not borrowing from the SBP and maintaining a cash reserve, the spokesperson said.

In July 2021, loans were taken out to provide the cash cushion in anticipation of upcoming debt maturities, resulting in an increase in debt. However, this increase is offset by the corresponding increase in government cash balances.

The government repaid the said debt maturities and the government cash balances were reduced accordingly in August 2021. This implies that the increase in central government debt due to higher cash balances in July 2021 has been offset. by the repayment of debt maturities in August 2021, leading to a decrease in the stock of debt at the end of August 2021, said the spokesperson.

Other tax exemptions

Sources said the government also decided to reduce the 4.5% withholding tax levied on steel sector distributors, dealers and sub-traders to just 0.25%.

The massive relief will be for businessmen who would file annual tax returns.

Likewise, it has also been proposed to reduce the minimum income tax from 1.25% to 0.25% for the steel sector trade chain, the sources said.

There is also a proposal to waive the 1.25% minimum income tax levied on cell phone manufacturers engaged in the local manufacture of mobile phone devices, the sources said.

The government can also partially reverse its decision to limit the powers of the federal cabinet to grant income tax exemptions. He also proposed an amendment to Article 53 of the Income Tax Ordinance which deals with powers to grant tax relief.

Now the government wants to add the word federal government to partially address the IMF’s concerns.

Posted in The Express Tribune on September 12, 2021.

