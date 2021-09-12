National monetization pipeline to cut bookings: Mallikarjun Kharge





Opposition leader Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that the BJP government is only devoted to spreading lies and lies and does nothing good for the common man. Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked about what Congress has done for the country over the past 70 years. We have preserved democracy and the Constitution for the past seven decades. India only had five PSUs in 1951. Today there are 366 PSUs. Isn’t that the job of Congress? ”He asked. The National Monetization Pipeline (NMP), announced by the Modi government, will remove reservations for scheduled classes, scheduled tribes, and backward classes. Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s concept of mixed economy contributed to the establishment of 84 PSUs in 1969, which changed the course of development in modern India with the creation of assets. But the Modi government wants to blindly sell these assets instead of creating more assets for the country’s growth, he alleged. Read | People should speak out against the sale of PSU assets: Kharge Relying heavily on BJP’s support for NMP, he said the domestic assets offered for monetization brought the government an income of 7 lakh crore. Some units incurred a loss of Rs 37,000 crore. Giving some examples, he said that the sale of 26,700 km of roads for Rs 1.6 lakh crore, 400 stations and railways for Rs 1.52 lakh crore, power transmission lines worth Rs 45,000 crore, would wreak havoc on the lower and middle classes As toll taxes, travel fares are doomed to increase many times over. Selling power supplies, routes to private actors can weaken national security and nation building. Kharge said the Modi government used to promote certain business groups with close ties to the BJP. Thus, NMP will be used to boost the prospects of these business houses, he added. The Modi government blamed the UPA for bringing in oil bonds and justified the rise in gasoline and diesel prices by using the issuance of oil bond payments. But in reality, the oil bonds were initiated by the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 1999 to 2004. The total payment of the oil bonds is Rs 1.34 lakh crore, of which only Rs 3,500 crore was paid during the past seven years, he said. The opposition leader said the opposition had insisted on discussing the Pegasus surveillance controversy in parliament. But the government was not ready to cooperate. Previously, Kharge had visited Oscar Fernandes, a member of the Rajya Sabha, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru. Watch the latest DH videos here:

